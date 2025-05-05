Skip to agency navigation
    Poe Valley State Park

    Stay the Night

    Nestled in the woods, Poe Valley’s peaceful campground and cozy cottages offer the perfect escape. Whether you're pitching a tent or relaxing in a deluxe cottage, nature is just steps away. 

    Camping

    Season: Mid-April through early December

    Sites: 45 campsites for tents, trailers, and motor homes. All sites in wooded areas within walking distance to other park facilities.

    Hookups: 27 sites with 50-amp electric

    Amenities:

    • Showers
    • Flush restrooms
    • Drinking water
    • Sanitary dump station
    • Trash and recycling

    ADA Accessible: Available

    Alcoholic beverages and unlicensed motor vehicles are prohibited.

    Free Camping for Campground Hosts

    Poe Valley State Park has one campground host position available each season. The host site includes 50-amp electric service.

    Hosts are required to assist park personnel for 40 hours per week with an initial two-week stay.

    If you’re interested in becoming a campground host, contact the park office for more information and to check availability.

    Glamping at Poe Valley State Park

    In partnership with Timberline Glamping, DCNR is bringing glamping to Poe Valley State Park in 2026. Poe Valley will have seven sites with a mix of two spacious layouts that accommodate 4-6 guests. 

     

    Inside, you’ll find everything you need to feel at home:

    • Keurig coffee maker and mini fridge
    • Rugs, lamps, diffuser, and cozy décor
    • Electrical outlets for all your devices
    • Ceiling fan plus full residential-style A/C and heating
    Lodging Options

    In addition to traditional camping, Poe Valley State Park offers several unique lodging options for a more comfortable stay.

    Three camping cottages in the campground comfortably sleep five people (three twin mattresses and one full size mattress).

    Each cottage has:

    • Table with benches
    • Electric lights and receptacles
    • Electric heat
    • Porch with a table
    • Fire ring
    • Picnic table

    The cottages are available during the camping season from mid-April to early December.

    Up to two dogs are permitted in Cottage #11 for a fee.

    ADA accessible accommodations are available.

    Located in the campground, the deluxe cottage has two rooms. The bedroom sleeps five people in bunk beds (three twin mattresses and one full size mattress).

    The kitchen/dining area contains:

    • Stove
    • Microwave oven
    • Refrigerator
    • Countertop
    • Table
    • Chairs
    • Electric heat and outlets

    There is no water in the cottage, but water is available at the nearby shower house.

    Outside, there is a picnic table on the porch and a nearby fire ring.

    The camping season begins in mid-April and ends in early December.