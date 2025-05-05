Maximum 20 hp/15 kWh Motors Permitted

The 1,450-acre Lake Nockamixon has five public launching areas.

The marina and Tohickon launch ramps are popular with enthusiasts of:

Sailboats

Catamarans

Windsurfing

Three Mile Run and Haycock launch facilities are favored for:

Motorboats

Kayaks



Inflatable watercrafts

Launching facilities are open 24 hours-a-day.

In addition to having the largest launch ramp in the park, the marina has:

Docking facilities for 648 boats up to 24 feet in length

A 120-space dry storage area for boats on trailers

12 trailer spaces

Because of the tremendous demand for marina space, a waiting list is maintained at the park office for seasonal slips and dry storage spaces.

Marina slips may be rented on a short-term basis as available. Contact the marina office or park office for additional information and applicable rates.

Nockamixon State Park Marina Map (PDF)

Boating Registration and Rules

Motorboats must display a current boat registration.

Non-powered boats launched in a state park must display one of the following:

Boat registration

Launching permit or mooring permit from Pennsylvania state parks -- available at most state park offices

Launching permit from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission

Sleeping in boats on the lake is prohibited. When a boat is moored in a leased slip, sleeping is permitted and limited to three consecutive nights.

From November 1 through April 30, anyone on a boat less than 16 feet in length or any canoe or kayak must wear a Coast Guard approved personal flotation device (PFD or life jacket).

Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission regulations and laws apply.

Boat Rental

During the summer season, the Nockamixon Boat Rental concession rents:

Canoes

Motorboats



Rowboats

Paddleboats

Kayaks

Paddle boards

Call the boat rental directly for applicable rates and regulations at 215-538-1340.

Windsurfing

Tohickon Boat Launch is popular for windsurfing. All boating regulations apply to wind surfboards, including the permits listed above.

Whitewater Boating Releases

Conditions permitting, water is released from the dam on the first full weekend of November and the third weekend in March.

The releases provide an opportunity for whitewater enthusiasts to experience a thrilling run down Tohickon Creek to the Delaware River.

Class IV rapids are sometimes achieved. Check the advisories tab for updates. Explore the DCNR Calendar of Events for the exact dates of the releases.

Boating Clubs



Sailing Club



Established during 1974, the Nockamixon Sailing Club organizes activities for sailing on Lake Nockamixon. The club serves both racing and cruising sailors with a full calendar of events from April to November each year.

Pontoon Club



Founded in 2021, the Nockamixon Pontoon Club provides a meeting place for members that enjoy pontooning on beautiful Lake Nockamixon. Activities include outings, cruising, and having fun on the water.

