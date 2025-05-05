Accessibility

The ADA-accessible Nockamixon State Park ​swimming pool complex includes a half-acre main pool with a zero-entry ramp.

A fee is charged for pool admission.

Weather dependent, the swimming pool is open from 12:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. during the swimming season:

Memorial Day weekend to mid-June:​ open weekends only

Mid-June to mid-August: open daily

Mid-August to Labor Day: open weekends only.​



For more information, call the pool concession at 215-536-0137.