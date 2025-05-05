Skip to agency navigation
    Nockamixon State Park

    Accessibility

    Nockamixon State Park offers a range of accessibility accommodations to ensure all visitors can enjoy its natural beauty and recreational opportunities. 

    Accessible Facilities and Features

    Accessible Lodging

    Modern Cabin 4

    Modern Cabin 4 can accommodate up to 8 people. Visitors must bring their own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.

    Reserve Modern Cabin 4

    Modern Cabin 6

    Modern Cabin 6 can accommodate up to 6 people. Pets are allowed. Visitors must bring their own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.

    Reserve Modern Cabin 6

    Picnic Tables and Pavilions

    Accessible Picnic Tables

    ADA accessible picnic tables can be found at the Tohickon Launch area by the ADA kayak launch.

    Learn More

    Lot 1 Pavilion

    Lot 1 Pavilion can seat up to 60 people at 10 picnic tables.

    Reserve Pavilion 1

    Lot 5 Pavilion

    Lot 5 Pavilion can seat up to 60 people at 10 picnic tables.

    Reserve Pavilion 5

    There is an ADA kayak launch at the Tohickon Launch area.

    An ADA accessible fishing pier is located in the  Day Use Area, midpoint of the lake.

    Areas of the park provide accessible hunting. Contact the park office for more information.

    The ADA-accessible Nockamixon State Park ​swimming pool complex includes a half-acre main pool with a zero-entry ramp.

    A fee is charged for pool admission.

    Weather dependent, the swimming pool is open from 12:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. during the swimming season:

    • Memorial Day weekend to mid-June:​ open weekends only
    • Mid-June to mid-August: open daily
    • Mid-August to Labor Day: open weekends only.​

    For more information, call the pool concession at 215-536-0137.

    The public can borrow fishing rods, reels, and an equipped tackle box to try fishing. Check in at the park office. 

    • A valid ID must be provided by at least one adult in the group.
    • Equipment is loaned on a first-come, first-served basis and can only be used within the park.
    • Park staff may be available to give brief instructions upon request.
    • All equipment must be returned at the agreed-upon place and by the agreed-upon time.
    • Gear will be supplied, but bring your own bait with you.
    • Those 16 years or older need to have a valid Pennsylvania Fishing License
    • Know what you can and can’t keep. All fishing regulations must be followed.