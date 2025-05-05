Accessibility

Accessible Facilities and Features
Modern Cabin 4
Modern Cabin 4 can accommodate up to 8 people. Visitors must bring their own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.
Modern Cabin 6
Modern Cabin 6 can accommodate up to 6 people. Pets are allowed. Visitors must bring their own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.
Accessible Picnic Tables
ADA accessible picnic tables can be found at the Tohickon Launch area by the ADA kayak launch.
There is an ADA kayak launch at the Tohickon Launch area.
An ADA accessible fishing pier is located in the Day Use Area, midpoint of the lake.
Areas of the park provide accessible hunting. Contact the park office for more information.
The ADA-accessible Nockamixon State Park swimming pool complex includes a half-acre main pool with a zero-entry ramp.
A fee is charged for pool admission.
Weather dependent, the swimming pool is open from 12:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. during the swimming season:
- Memorial Day weekend to mid-June: open weekends only
- Mid-June to mid-August: open daily
- Mid-August to Labor Day: open weekends only.
For more information, call the pool concession at 215-536-0137.
The public can borrow fishing rods, reels, and an equipped tackle box to try fishing. Check in at the park office.
- A valid ID must be provided by at least one adult in the group.
- Equipment is loaned on a first-come, first-served basis and can only be used within the park.
- Park staff may be available to give brief instructions upon request.
- All equipment must be returned at the agreed-upon place and by the agreed-upon time.
- Gear will be supplied, but bring your own bait with you.
- Those 16 years or older need to have a valid Pennsylvania Fishing License.
- Know what you can and can’t keep. All fishing regulations must be followed.