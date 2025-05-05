Skip to agency navigation
    Neshaminy State Park

    Accessibility

    Neshaminy State Park offers a range of accessibility accommodations to ensure all visitors can enjoy its natural beauty and recreational opportunities. 

    Accessible Facilities and Features

    Picnic Tables and Pavilions

    Accessible Picnic Tables

    Various picnic tables throughout the park are ADA style tables that are accessible from the paved trails in the park.

    Learn More

    Pavilion 1

    Pavilion 1 can accommodate up to 100 people at 9 picnic tables.

    Reserve Pavilion 1

    Pavilion 3

    Pavilion 3 can accommodate up to 100 people at 10 picnic tables.

    Reserve Pavilion 3

    The Neshaminy State Park swimming pool and children’s spray po​​ol are open from the Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day.

    There is an ADA chair lift into the pool and the splash pad, restrooms, and food concession are all accessible.

    A fee is charge for pool admission.

    Lifeguards are on duty when the pools are open.

    For their safety, all children 10​ years of age or younger must be accompanied by a person at least 14 years of age. Children without such supervision will be asked to leave the pool.

    Pool Hours

    Unless otherwise posted, regular pool hours are:

    • Weekends and holidays: 10:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M.
    • Weekdays: 11:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M.​

    The River Walk Trail follows alongside the Delaware River and Neshaminy Creek. Visitors can observe scenic views of the water and the Philadelphia skyline. The trail is not fully ADA, but considered highly accessible. 

    To access, park in Lot 2 (ADA spaces available), and follow the Logan Walk Oak Lane/River Walk. 

    Playmasters Theater, a concession within the park, is an ADA accessible building. ADA parking is at the Theater Parking Lot, which is only open for shows. 

    Logan Garden - once a formal garden, the area is now maintained by dedicated volunteers. 

     Views of Logan Garden can be accessed from the paved trails near Parking Lot 2 / Winks Lane.