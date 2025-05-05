Accessibility

Accessible Facilities and Features
Accessible Picnic Tables
Various picnic tables throughout the park are ADA style tables that are accessible from the paved trails in the park.Learn More
The Neshaminy State Park swimming pool and children’s spray pool are open from the Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day.
There is an ADA chair lift into the pool and the splash pad, restrooms, and food concession are all accessible.
A fee is charge for pool admission.
Lifeguards are on duty when the pools are open.
For their safety, all children 10 years of age or younger must be accompanied by a person at least 14 years of age. Children without such supervision will be asked to leave the pool.
Pool Hours
Unless otherwise posted, regular pool hours are:
- Weekends and holidays: 10:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M.
- Weekdays: 11:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M.
The River Walk Trail follows alongside the Delaware River and Neshaminy Creek. Visitors can observe scenic views of the water and the Philadelphia skyline. The trail is not fully ADA, but considered highly accessible.
To access, park in Lot 2 (ADA spaces available), and follow the Logan Walk Oak Lane/River Walk.
Playmasters Theater, a concession within the park, is an ADA accessible building. ADA parking is at the Theater Parking Lot, which is only open for shows.
Logan Garden - once a formal garden, the area is now maintained by dedicated volunteers.
Views of Logan Garden can be accessed from the paved trails near Parking Lot 2 / Winks Lane.