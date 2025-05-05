Accessibility

The Neshaminy State Park swimming pool and children’s spray po​​ol are open from the Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day.

There is an ADA chair lift into the pool and the splash pad, restrooms, and food concession are all accessible.

A fee is charge for pool admission.

Lifeguards are on duty when the pools are open.

For their safety, all children 10​ years of age or younger must be accompanied by a person at least 14 years of age. Children without such supervision will be asked to leave the pool.

Pool Hours

Unless otherwise posted, regular pool hours are: