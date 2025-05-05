Community Programs

Public Programs

Public programs provide opportunities for visitors to connect to the resources found at Jacobsburg through guided recreation and educational programs. These programs focus on the natural, historical, and cultural features of the center and region.

A monthly schedule of community programs is available at the center, or explore the calendar of events for more information on programs and other learning experiences.

Summer Camps

A series of outdoor summer camps give young people opportunities to explore and learn about the environment in four age-specific levels:

3-5 years old

6-8 years old

9-12 years old

13-17 years old -- a week-long residential summer camp in partnership with the Northampton County Junior Conservation School

Heritage Education Program

Heritage Education Program: The Jacobsburg Historical Society offers a wide range of exciting historical programs throughout the year. Programs include displays and demonstrations of early gun making at the Pennsylvania Longrifle Heritage Museum, located within the Henry Homestead.

Living history programs include mid-1840s rendezvous, period encampments, and historical crafts. Gun making and related classes are offered. Historic buildings are open for tours on select days, visit the Jacobsburg Historical Society events page for more information.

Formal Environmental Education Experiences

Elementary, Intermediate, and Secondary

School students in grades K to 12 can engage in hands-on activities, exploring and learning about the unique ecosystems of the center to further their awareness, appreciation, and knowledge of the natural environment. The School Field Lesson Brochure has descriptions and more information about lessons offered.

Educators should contact the center at 610-746-2801 or jacobsburgsp@pa.gov to apply to be considered for guided school field experiences. Applications for spring semester field experiences are accepted from September to November of the previous year. Applications for fall semester field experiences are accepted from April to June of the previous academic year. Applications are reviewed after the close of the application window and field experiences are awarded based on the merits of the application.

Educators are encouraged to fill out the teacher contact form to be included on the mailing list about field experiences and application windows.

School groups must contact the center office at jacobsburgsp@pa.gov or 610-746-2801 in advance of any group visits.

College

The center serves as an outdoor laboratory for visiting biologists, college interns, and resource professionals involved in a variety of research projects. Permits for conducting research at the center are required. Apply to Conduct Conservation Research in State Parks and Forests. Guided field experiences for post-secondary institutions can be arranged by contacting the center office at jacobsburgsp@pa.gov or 610-746-2801.

Internship opportunities are available for students seeking degrees in environmental education, resource management, biology, and other related fields.

Teacher Training

Professional development opportunities provide information and ideas that can easily be integrated into the classroom. These trainings are based on state and national environmental education curricula and Act 48 hours are available for most.