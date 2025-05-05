Bucktail State Park Natural Area provides a beautiful 75-mile scenic drive along PA 120 from Emporium, through Renovo, to Lock Haven.

It stretches through a narrow valley known as the Bucktail Trail, named after the famous American Civil War regiment of Woodsmen, the Bucktails or Bucktail Rangers.

This also is the old Sinnemahoning Trail used by Native Americans on their way to and from the eastern continental divide between the Susquehanna and Allegheny rivers.

Aside from the three towns named above, the valley is mostly forested land with an occasional small village or isolated farm.

This beautiful area has also been called the Bucktail Canyon because of the steep mountains that form beautiful forested walls along the West Branch of the Susquehanna River and Sinnemahoning Creek.

Visitors should note that most of the land within the “legislative” park boundary is privately owned. Please obtain permission from landowners before entering private property.

Please be aware that public facilities and amenities are limited.

Hunting is prohibited at Bucktail State Park Natural Area.