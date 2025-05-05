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    Pennsylvania State Parks

    Bucktail State Park Natural Area

    Adventure awaits at Bucktail State Park Natural Area in north central Pennsylvania.

     

    Mailing Address:
    c/o Region 1 Office
    260 Sizerville Road
    Emporium, PA 15834
    814-486-3365
    parkregion1sp@pa.gov

    Find Park Maps and Guides
    A fall scene of a river flowing through autumn-colored mountains

    Overview

    Bucktail State Park Natural Area provides a beautiful 75-mile scenic drive along PA 120 from Emporium, through Renovo, to Lock Haven.

    It stretches through a narrow valley known as the Bucktail Trail, named after the famous American Civil War regiment of Woodsmen, the Bucktails or Bucktail Rangers.

    This also is the old Sinnemahoning Trail used by Native Americans on their way to and from the eastern continental divide between the Susquehanna and Allegheny rivers.

    Aside from the three towns named above, the valley is mostly forested land with an occasional small village or isolated farm.

    This beautiful area has also been called the Bucktail Canyon because of the steep mountains that form beautiful forested walls along the West Branch of the Susquehanna River and Sinnemahoning Creek.

    Visitors should note that most of the land within the “legislative” park boundary is privately owned. Please obtain permission from landowners before entering private property.

    Please be aware that public facilities and amenities are limited.

    Hunting is prohibited at Bucktail State Park Natural Area.

    Park History

    Plan Your Visit

    Mailing Address:
    c/o Region 1 Office
    260 Sizerville Road
    Emporium, PA 15834
    814-486-3365
    parkregion1sp@pa.gov

    Currently, this park has no reservable facilities.

    The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. 

    Bucktail State Park Natural Area is in northcentral Pennsylvania and follows PA 120 from near Lock Haven north to Emporium.

    GPS DD North Boundary: Lat. 41.34779 Long. -77.69687

    GPS DD South Boundary: Lat. 41.15318 Long. -77.47036

    Find Park Maps and Guides

    Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals. 

    Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.

    Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards.

    Nearest Hospitals

    To the North

    Cole Memorial
    1001 East Second Street
    Coudersport, PA 16915
    814-274-9300

    To the South

    UMPC Hospital
    24 Cree Drive
    Lock Haven, PA 17745
    570-893-5000

    ♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."

    ​If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.

    Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit. 

    Find nearby attractions by Bucktail State Park.

    Activities

    Events

    Check out upcoming events at Bucktail State Park Natural Area.

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