Overview
Bucktail State Park Natural Area provides a beautiful 75-mile scenic drive along PA 120 from Emporium, through Renovo, to Lock Haven.
It stretches through a narrow valley known as the Bucktail Trail, named after the famous American Civil War regiment of Woodsmen, the Bucktails or Bucktail Rangers.
This also is the old Sinnemahoning Trail used by Native Americans on their way to and from the eastern continental divide between the Susquehanna and Allegheny rivers.
Aside from the three towns named above, the valley is mostly forested land with an occasional small village or isolated farm.
This beautiful area has also been called the Bucktail Canyon because of the steep mountains that form beautiful forested walls along the West Branch of the Susquehanna River and Sinnemahoning Creek.
Visitors should note that most of the land within the “legislative” park boundary is privately owned. Please obtain permission from landowners before entering private property.
Please be aware that public facilities and amenities are limited.
Hunting is prohibited at Bucktail State Park Natural Area.
Plan Your Visit
Mailing Address:
c/o Region 1 Office
260 Sizerville Road
Emporium, PA 15834
814-486-3365
parkregion1sp@pa.gov
Currently, this park has no reservable facilities.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset.
Bucktail State Park Natural Area is in northcentral Pennsylvania and follows PA 120 from near Lock Haven north to Emporium.
GPS DD North Boundary: Lat. 41.34779 Long. -77.69687
GPS DD South Boundary: Lat. 41.15318 Long. -77.47036
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards.
Nearest Hospitals
To the North
Cole Memorial
1001 East Second Street
Coudersport, PA 16915
814-274-9300
To the South
UMPC Hospital
24 Cree Drive
Lock Haven, PA 17745
570-893-5000
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit.