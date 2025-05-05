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    Bald Eagle State Forest

    Accessibility

    Bald Eagle State Forest offers a range of accessibility accommodations to ensure all visitors can enjoy its natural beauty and recreational opportunities. 

    Accessible Facilities and Features

    Minnich's Hit Picnic Area offers a rolled gravel parking area.

    Nearby, the trailhead for Split Rock Trail is 400 feet of ADA-accessible trail with compacted stone path. 

    The latrine is not ADA-accessible.

    The wheelchair-accessible NWTF Hunting Platform 1 is off Luke's Trail and overlooks a maintained wildlife opening.

    The wheelchair-accessible NWTF Hunting Platform 2 is also found along Luke's Trail.

    The Second Mountain Tract Motorized Campsite offers a stone parking area, fire ring, and an ADA-accessible picnic table.

    The Greenland Tract Motorized Campsite offers a stone parking area, fire ring, and ADA-accessible picnic table.

    The Kline's Reservoir Fishing Platform offers a wheelchair-accessible trail from the parking area to the reservoir.

    The stone platform has a rail at the edge for safety. 

    The Roaring Creek Tract parking area offers a rolled gravel parking area and trailhead for the Roaring Creek Trail.

    Latrines are ADA-accessible.

    The Haldeman Tract field office is an ADA-accessible facility.

    The Penn Forest Fire Control Station is an ADA-accessible facility.