Accessibility

Accessible Facilities and Features
Minnich's Hit Picnic Area offers a rolled gravel parking area.
Nearby, the trailhead for Split Rock Trail is 400 feet of ADA-accessible trail with compacted stone path.
The latrine is not ADA-accessible.
The wheelchair-accessible NWTF Hunting Platform 1 is off Luke's Trail and overlooks a maintained wildlife opening.
The wheelchair-accessible NWTF Hunting Platform 2 is also found along Luke's Trail.
The Second Mountain Tract Motorized Campsite offers a stone parking area, fire ring, and an ADA-accessible picnic table.
The Greenland Tract Motorized Campsite offers a stone parking area, fire ring, and ADA-accessible picnic table.
The Kline's Reservoir Fishing Platform offers a wheelchair-accessible trail from the parking area to the reservoir.
The stone platform has a rail at the edge for safety.
The Roaring Creek Tract parking area offers a rolled gravel parking area and trailhead for the Roaring Creek Trail.
Latrines are ADA-accessible.
The Haldeman Tract field office is an ADA-accessible facility.
The Penn Forest Fire Control Station is an ADA-accessible facility.