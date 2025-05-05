Bloody Skillet ATV Trail Section Closure

Monday, April 20, 2026:

The trail section from the Orviston parking lot to the main portion of the Bloody Skillet ATV Trail will be closed due to gas line exposure from trail erosion.

ATV riders should access the trail from the middle, upper or Route 144 parking lots.

Left Branch Young Woman's Creek Road Closure

The Left Branch Young Woman's Creek Road will be closed indefinitely beginning at the intersection of Young Woman's Creek Rd.

Located about one mile north of the town of North Bend in Chapman Township, Left Branch Young Woman's Creek Road is gated and locked at the state forest boundary.

Visitors can only access the road and state forest acreage in this region from the north.

The southern portion of the road rests on private land and public pass through is at the owner's discretion. Currently, the public is not permitted through the private area.

The DCNR Bureau of Forestry and local partners are pursuing a resolution to restore public travel privileges through the area.

Please see the map (PDF) to view the affected area.

Stay Alert for ATVs on Roads

Sproul State Forest participates in the Northcentral Regional ATV Trail program, which includes some PennDOT and township roads in addition to legal opportunities on state forest trails and roads.

Motorists are advised to stay alert for ATVs, crossings, and signage.

Dust Advisory for Northcentral Regional ATV Trail

Roads can be very dusty during dry conditions. To help minimize this issue, please consider these actions:

Ride in small groups to keep dust down.

If you are part of a large group, please consider postponing your ride until a later date.

Opt to ride only the state forest trail system.

The Northcentral Regional ATV Trail is a partnership between local municipalities, PennDOT, and DCNR to make long distance riding opportunities available.

It takes all of these partners to make these connections possible, so reducing impacts during these extreme conditions is very important to the long-term sustainability of the program.

Whiskey Springs and Bloody Skillet and ATV Trails

The Whiskey Springs and Bloody Skillet ATV trails have resumed ​normal winter/summer seasonal operations.

​Please visit ​the Sproul State Forest ATV Riding webpage​ for more information.

Areas Closed to Firewood Cutting

The following roads and areas on Sproul State Forest were closed to firewood cutting from Sunday, May 14, 2023, through Thursday, August 31, 2023, due to summer bat habitat restrictions.

Firewood cutting restrictions during the 2024 season will likely be similar in timing and duration.

North Side:

Carrier

Oak Ridge

Graham

Kingston

Rattlesnake

East Ferney

Left Hand Branch Sugar Camp

Cattaraugus

Crowley

Onion Run

Rock Run

Cole Run

Cooks Run

South Side:

Bakers Run

Revelton

Peacock

Sand Spring

Temp Smith

DeHaas

Eddy Ridge

State Line

Panther

Kato-Orviston

Marsh Creek Trail

Clubhouse

Red Buck/Hall Road

McCloskey Trail

Whiskey Springs-Bloody Skillet Connectivity Study

A study to determine the feasibility of connecting the Whiskey Springs and Bloody Skillet ATV trail systems is complete.

Learn more and find answers to Whiskey Springs-Bloody Skillet Connectivity Study Frequently Asked Questions (PDF).​



Don’t Move Firewood

To help protect the forest from invasive insects that can kill trees and devastate the ecosystem, please do not transport firewood over long distances.

Firewood can harbor insects such as emerald ash borer. Cut or purchase your firewood where you intend to burn it.