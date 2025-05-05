Accessibility

Accessible Facilities and Features
Old Forge Picnic Area
Picnicking is available at the Old Forge Picnic Area, located 4.5 miles south of the village of South Mountain (8006 Old Forge Rd, Waynesboro, PA 17268).
The picnic area features two pavilions, picnic tables, grills, and vault toilet restrooms -- all of which are ADA-accessible.
Pavilions are available on a first-come, first-served basis and are not reservable.
ADA-accessible Fishing Pier
A wheelchair-accessible ramp is offered from the parking area to the fishing pier along the shore of Long Pine Run Reservoir.