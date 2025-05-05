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    Michaux State Forest

    Accessibility

    Michaux State Forest offers a range of accessibility accommodations to ensure all visitors can enjoy its natural beauty and recreational opportunities. 

    Accessible Facilities and Features

    Old Forge Picnic Area

    Picnicking is available at the Old Forge Picnic Area, located 4.5 miles south of the village of South Mountain (8006 Old Forge Rd, Waynesboro, PA 17268).

    The picnic area features two pavilions, picnic tables, grills, and vault toilet restrooms -- all of which are ADA-accessible. 

    Pavilions are available on a first-come, first-served basis and are not reservable.

     

    ADA-accessible Fishing Pier

    A wheelchair-accessible ramp is offered from the parking area to the fishing pier along the shore of Long Pine Run Reservoir.

     

     