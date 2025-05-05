Accessibility

Old Forge Picnic Area

Picnicking is available at the Old Forge Picnic Area, located 4.5 miles south of the village of South Mountain (8006 Old Forge Rd, Waynesboro, PA 17268).

The picnic area features two pavilions, picnic tables, grills, and vault toilet restrooms -- all of which are ADA-accessible.

Pavilions are available on a first-come, first-served basis and are not reservable.