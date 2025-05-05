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    Loyalsock State Forest

    Accessibility

    Loyalsock State Forest offers a range of accessibility accommodations to ensure all visitors can enjoy its natural beauty and recreational opportunities. 

    Accessible Facilities and Features

    Bear Wallow Pond offers an ADA-accessible picnic pavilion. 

    The latrine is not ADA-accessible. 

    Sones Pond offers and ADA-accessible picnic shelter and an ADA-accessible latrine. 

    The Dry Run Picnic Area offers two CCC-era pavilions. 

    The area is relatively flat and is suitable for powered mobility devices.

    The latrine is not ADA-accessible.

    The Masten Primitive Camping  and Picnic Area is relatively flat and suitable for a mobility device.

    The latrine is not ADA-accessible.

    High Knob Overlook offers a paved parking lot and ADA-accessible latrine.

    Hoagland Branch Vista is relatively flat and suitable for a mobility device.

    No other facilities.

    Sharp Top Vista is relatively flat and suitable for a mobility device.

    No other facilities exist at the site.

    The Little Bear Handicapped Fishing Area is a raised, wooden platform at a fish habitat structure on Little Bear Creek, offering a wheelchair accessible ramp from the parking area to the creek. 

     

    The High Rock Spur Handicapped Hunting Loop is closed to all vehicles except handicapped placarded vehicles and mobility devices. 

    Open seasonally from beginning of archery season through the end of flintlock season.

    The Mead Road Comfort Station offers a rolled gravel parking area and ADA-accessible latrine.

    The Bridle Trailhead accesses the equestrian trail and cross country ski trail. 

    The rolled gravel is ideal for off road mobility devices and some wheelchairs. 

    Latrine is not ADA-accessible.