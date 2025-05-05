Fuelwood Harvesting Regulation Change

Fuelwood harvesting changes have been implemented in Buchanan State Forest to mitigate potential seasonal habitat impacts. From May 15 to August 31, fuelwood cutters may only harvest dead trees that are already down.

From September 1 to May 14, harvesting standing dead as well as dead and fallen trees is permitted.

Please see the Buchanan State Forest Fuelwood Pamphlet (PDF) for more information on requesting a permit.



Road Closure: Blankley Road

Blankley Road in Southamton Township Bedford County from route 326 to Martin Hill Road will be closed for a DSA stone project from 6/15/2026-6/22/2026.

Martin Hill ATV Trail Closure

Martin Hill ATV Trail in Southamton Township Bedford County on Evitts Mountain Road (Tower Road to Pigeon Roost Trail) and Refuge Trail will be closed for a stone job from 6/15/2026-6/29/2026 (Monday through Friday from 7 A.M. - 5 P.M.).

Travel Advisory: Martin Hill Road

Martin Hill Road in Southamton Township Bedford County will have heavy truck traffic from 6/15/2026-6/29/2026 (Monday through Friday from 7 A.M. - 5 P.M.)

Chronic Wasting Disease

Chronic Wasting Disease, which is an always fatal disease to deer and elk, has been detected in all, or portions of Bald Eagle State Forest.

Hunters should be aware of special rules and regulations that apply to deer harvested within the Disease Management Area. It is recommended that those deer be tested for the disease.

More information about chronic wasting disease can be found on the Pennsylvania Game Commission and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture websites.

In addition, the Pennsylvania Game Commission provides information about deer processors in the Disease Management Area.

Don’t Move Firewood

To help protect the forest from invasive insects that can kill trees and devastate the ecosystem, please do not transport firewood over long distances.

Firewood can harbor insects such as emerald ash borer. Cut or purchase your firewood where you intend to burn it.