Newport, PA – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn today joined staff and families at Little Buffalo State Park in Perry County to celebrate the 2026 graduating class of the department’s ranger and park manager trainee academy.

“Our rangers and park managers play an important role in making sure visitors have a great time in our beautiful state parks — and we are proud to celebrate their completion of our academy today,” said Secretary Dunn. “These dedicated public servants put a great deal of effort into training, and they’re ready for long, successful careers in our state parks. I can’t wait to see the impact they make this summer and beyond.”

DCNR rangers and managers play a vital role in protecting public lands, educating visitors, and ensuring safe and welcoming outdoor spaces for all. To prepare for this work, ranger and manager trainees must complete a 19-week academy focused on visitor services, educational programming, equipment use, and law enforcement training, including enforcement of park rules and Pennsylvania law.

Ranger Trainee Graduates and Assignments for 2026:

Matthew Abrams – Promised Land

Katie Blake – Delaware Canal

Kevin Bornkamp – Evansburg

Ethan Clemens – Cowans Gap

Travis Haines – Pine Grove Furnace

Matthew Hanna – Codorus

Autumn Honaker – Pine Grove Furnace

Derric Hyde -- Pymatuning

Shandra Jones – Promised Land

Katelyn Lebdaoui – Promised Land

Chris Minnich – Jacobsburg

Isaiah Moran – Fort Washington

Allan Myers – Parker Dam

Patricia Nagele – Hickory Run

Nicolas Posey – Susquehanna Riverlands

Joshua Smith – Raccoon Creek

Jeffrey Tiesi – Kettle Creek

Kaelyn Weleski – French Creek

Matthew White – Caledonia

Mackenzie Williams – Lackawanna

Travis York – Colonel Denning

Josh Ziegler – Tuscarora

Park Manager Trainee Graduates and Assignments for 2026:

Lindsay Aubele – State Parks Region 2 (Western Pennsylvania)

John Friedline – French Creek

Paula Lewis-Roman – DCNR Central Office (Harrisburg)

Ty Moon – Bald Eagle

Makenzie Naska – Region 4 Office (Eastern Pennsylvania)

Chris Notgrass – Region 2 Office (Western Pennsylvania)

Jose Santana Caceres – DCNR Central Office (Harrisburg)

Van Stefaniszyn – Region 1 (Northcentral Pennsylvania)

“This group has shown great dedication and a strong commitment to understanding the guidelines and laws designed to keep people safe when recreating at our wonderful state parks,” said State Parks Director John Hallas. “This is a tremendous accomplishment and we congratulate the class of 2026 on completing this rigorous training program.”

DCNR also employs rangers in Pennsylvania’s state forests. Like other law enforcement officers, DCNR rangers provide educational and enforcement services to protect natural resources and ensure public safety. To qualify as a DCNR ranger, applicants must:

Be a Pennsylvania resident

Be at least 21 years old

Possess a valid driver’s license

Hold valid first aid and CPR Certifications (adult, child, and infant)

Pass the State Civil Service Commission exam

For more information about becoming a ranger trainee or for other Pennsylvania employment opportunities, visit employment.pa.gov.

Under Governor Josh Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania is making historic investments to modernize and expand its state parks and forests. Since January 2023, the Commonwealth has contracted $228 million in infrastructure improvements across public lands. The Governor’s 2025-26 budget funded the creation of Pennsylvania’s 125th state park, Laurel Caverns, in Fayette County. Laurel Caverns made history as the Commonwealth’s first subterranean park.

The Shapiro Administration remains focused on delivering safe, welcoming, and well-maintained public lands for all. Whether you're exploring a scenic overlook, casting a line into a quiet lake, or spending the night in a state park — Pennsylvania’s parks and forests are ready for your next adventure.

Pennsylvania’s 125 state parks and 2.2 million acres of forestland are open year-round with free entry — making them an affordable, accessible Great American Getaway for residents and visitors alike. Campsites, cabins, and yurts are still available for reservation ahead of Memorial Day weekend and the start of summer travel season. State parks offer great opportunities for swimming, boating, camping, and other outdoor recreation opportunities. Pets are welcome in designated areas.

To learn more about Pennsylvania’s public lands or find upcoming events, visit DCNR’s website and explore the Calendar of Events.

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