Harrisburg, PA – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn today announced the appointment of Haley Redmond as the manager for the Little Pine State Park Complex in the Pennsylvania Wilds.

“Haley’s deep knowledge about the environment and passion for connecting to visitors will be a tremendous asset to the Little Pine complex and the Pennsylvania Wilds region,” Dunn said. “We expect she will continue the strong history of leadership at these beautiful parks and the incredible wealth of natural resources within.”

Redmond oversees the park complex, which includes Little Pine, Hyner Run, Hyner View, and Upper Pine Bottom state parks. Each of the parks offers various outdoor recreation activities including hiking, fishing, picnicking, and wildlife watching.

“The outdoors are where I feel the most and home and I feel like this park complex is where I am meant to be,” Redmond said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to lead the amazing team here and look forward to meeting new visitors, whether at a campground, on hike, or on the Pine Creek Rail Trail, Pennsylvania’s 2026 Trail of the Year.”

Redmond began her career in conservation as a law enforcement ranger in Colorado and held various environmental technician and scientist roles in the private sector. Her DCNR career began as a resource ranger at Pymatuning State Park, with subsequent roles as a park manager trainee in DCNR’s Harrisburg office, and as the manager of Mount Pisgah State Park.

Redmond is a Freeport, Pennsylvania native who holds an undergraduate degree in geology and two graduate degrees in parks and resource management and environmental education from Clarion University. In her free time, she enjoys hiking, running, cross country skiing, birding, and exploring Pennsylvania’s geology.

