Harrisburg, PA – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn today announced the appointment of Eric Probert as the district forester for Loyalsock State Forest, which includes portions of Bradford, Lycoming, and Sullivan counties in the Endless Mountains Heritage Region.

“Eric is a thoughtful, committed leader who always demonstrates his commitment to public service daily,” Dunn said. “As a longtime leader in the Bureau of Forestry, we are confident that his knowledge and skillset are a perfect fit for the Loyalsock that will be a tremendous asset to the region and its communities.”

Probert manages the 114,552-acre forest district, named for the Loyalsock Creek, a scenic freestone stream that winds through the heart of the forest district. Recreational activities offered in the Loyalsock include hiking, fishing, mountain biking, kayaking, picnicking, camping, hunting, horseback riding, sightseeing, cross-country skiing, and snowmobiling.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to steward this beautiful, forested area and to lead an amazing team of professionals,” Probert said. “I am eager to develop relationships and create opportunities for sustainable recreational development that connect people to the endless opportunities to spend time in nature in this region.”

Probert, a Renovo, Clinton County, native, began his career in conservation in 1994 as a member of the Pennsylvania Conservation Corps, which preceded the Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps and was managed by the Department of Environmental Resources. He went on to earn an undergraduate degree in Forest Science from Penn State University. Prior to managing Loyalsock State Forest, Probert was a forester in Sproul State Forest, a silviculture specialist, and chief of the Silviculture Section in DCNR’s Harrisburg Office.

Probert said he grew up dreaming of managing forests, noting that he spent lots of his free time outdoors as a youth. His grandfather and great grandfather both worked for the Civilian Conservation Corps, influencing his connection to the land.

When he isn’t working, Probert enjoys spending time with his wife, Stephanie, son, Benjamin, and daughter, Kayla. He enjoys nature and loves most outdoor activities including hiking, canoeing, kayaking, birdwatching, hunting, trapping, and fishing.

Visit DCNR’s website for more information about Loyalsock State Forest and check out DCNR’s Calendar of Events for the latest happenings on public lands.

# # #