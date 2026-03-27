DCNR Names New Assistant Manager for Gifford Pinchot State Park in York County

Harrisburg, PA – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn today announced the appointment of Paige Steffy as the assistant manager for Gifford Pinchot State Park in York County.

“Paige is a thoughtful and dedicated public servant with a strong commitment to expanding access to the outdoors,” Dunn said. “We believe that her skills will be a valued addition at one of our most popular state parks and are eager to see her leadership in action.”

Steffy assists with oversight of Gifford Pinchot, a 2,338-acre, full-service park centered around 340-acre Pinchot Lake. The park offers biking, boating, disc golf, fishing, hiking, horseback riding, hunting, picnicking, sightseeing, swimming, wildlife watching, accessible recreation, and more.

“There is a place for everyone in nature, and I am grateful to have found my purpose in a career working in the outdoors,” Steffy said. “I look forward to connecting with visitors and helping lead the amazing staff that make Gifford Pinchot a special place to so many people.”

Steffy is an Elliottsburg, Perry County, native who holds an undergraduate degree in Geoenvironmental Studies from Shippensburg University. Her love of the outdoors developed growing up on a farm and attending Perry Day Camp as a camper and through her time as an adult group leader.

Steffy began her career at DCNR as a park manager trainee after leaving a position with an engineering firm. She worked in the agency’s Harrisburg offices in the Park Operations and Maintenance Division prior to appointment at Gifford Pinchot. When she isn’t spending time with her husband, Neil, cat, Sesame, and dog, Olive, Steffy enjoys playing videogames, birding, fishing, hiking, kayaking and studying geology.

Visit DCNR’s website for more information about Gifford Pinchot State Park and check out DCNR’s Calendar of Events for the latest happenings on public lands.

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