DCNR Announces Free Pocket Meadow Kits for Residents

A list of counties and their corresponding regions can be found on DCNR’s Lawn to Habitat webpage.

Applications will close on Friday, May 1 at 4:00 PM. Kits are expected to ship during the week of May 11.

Each Pocket Meadow Kit will include:

Native seed mix suitable for up to 1,000 square feet, including native grasses and wildflowers that typically grow to about four feet tall, plus annual rye and cosmos for early cover.

Printed guides that outline site selection, lawn removal, seeding steps, and multi‑year meadow maintenance, including basic guidance on preparing the site, spreading and pressing in the seed, and managing vegetation during establishment.

Kits are designed for fall planting, when cooler temperatures and natural moisture support successful meadow establishment. This timeline also allows landowners to prepare their planting areas throughout the 2026 growing season—especially important for those using organic site‑prep methods, which require a full season of preparation—so that the meadow can establish in 2027. Starting land use must be lawn in order to convert it to a meadow, and participants will need to store the provided seed in a refrigerator until they are ready to plant.

The Pocket Meadow Kits are intended for Pennsylvanians ready to replace a portion of their lawn with native habitat. They are a good fit for people interested in reducing mowing, creating wildlife-friendly spaces, converting a small area of lawn, or trying a manageable meadow project before moving on to something larger. Lawn-to-meadow conversions offer a meaningful way to support cleaner water across the Commonwealth, even for residents that don’t have waterways on their property. These plantings reduce polluted runoff, improve soil health, and provide food and shelter for birds, butterflies, and other wildlife.

The Pocket Meadow initiative supports Pennsylvania’s leadership in Chesapeake Bay restoration efforts. Governor Josh Shapiro serves as chair of the Chesapeake Bay Executive Council, marking the first time in two decades that Pennsylvania has led the multistate partnership. The initiative is part of DCNR’s broader Lawn to Habitat Program, created in 2020 as part of Pennsylvania’s Phase III Watershed Implementation Plan. The plan established a statewide goal of converting 10,000 acres of lawn to meadow and forest, representing about 0.5 percent of the Commonwealth’s two million acres of turfgrass.

Residents seeking help with larger lawn-to-habitat projects may qualify for additional DCNR programs. The statewide Lawn to Habitat Program offers technical assistance, planning support, and educational resources, and Community and Watershed Forestry grants are available for application by eligible county and municipal governments, nonprofit organizations, and educational institutions.

For reminders about application dates and more details on the Pocket Meadow Kits, follow DCNR on social media and visit the Lawn to Habitat Program webpage.

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