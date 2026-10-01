Northcentral Region

Foresters in Elk State Forest (serving Elk and Cameron counties) said trees are slowly starting to change color, with red and sugar maple leading the way. For early leaf viewing, find stream bottoms and hollows that have a heavy composition of maple trees. A drive along Crooked Run Road or East Cowley Run should reveal some early maple color.

The Clinton County service forester observed early hints of color in Sproul State Forest. Some places along the Bucktail Natural Area drive (Route 120) show some signs of the season, but a drive further north will reveal better color.

Foresters in Susquehannock State Forest (serving Potter, McKean counties) said northern hardwoods (cherry, maple, birch) in northern Potter and McKean counties are anticipated to peak between the first and second weekends in October. The duration of color will be weather dependent (i.e. wind or rain). Oak forests in southern Potter County will likely see a delay in color peak by a week or longer. Currently the best viewing is near the Route 6 corridor and northwest of Galeton. Rock Run Road, Thomson Hollow, and Lyman Run offer the best viewing now. Vistas such as Losey Run, Lyman Lake, and Longtoe offer beautiful views as well.

Foresters in Tiadaghton State Forest (serving western Lycoming County) reported most of the district is still early in the color transition. Most of the valleys are still dark green with a few patches of light green. Up on the mountains one can find a few scattered yellows, mostly on maples and sassafras. Peak color will most likely be around the second or third week in October.

The Tioga County service forester said vibrant colors are developing in Tioga State Forest. The western part of the district, which is primarily oak, is just starting to change. The eastern half of the forest in the Arnot and Armenia areas is approaching peak. This area contains almost all northern hardwood species (maple, cherry, birch) and is quite picturesque now.

Forestry staff in Moshannon State Forest (serving Clearfield County) said sassafras and red maple are starting to turn yellow, with occasional amber tones mixing in. Black Gum is also beginning to change, producing sporadic pockets of red throughout the forest. Overall, fall color remains limited and scattered, with the majority of the forest canopy still green. Currently, a good route to see fall color would be Little Medix Road.

Forestry staff in Loyalsock State Forest (serving eastern Lycoming, Sullivan, and Bradford counties) indicated red maple, sugar maple, staghorn sumac, and birch are beginning to show some bright shades in the region, but there is still a lot of green. A drive along the state forest roads within Sullivan and Lycoming counties is recommended to observe foliage color that varies with the elevation differences in the district. Overlooks and vistas will also be a pretty sight for the fall changes so far this season.