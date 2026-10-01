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Northwestern Region
The Cornplanter Forest District manager (serving Warren, Crawford and Erie counties) said fall coloration began with the first days of the season and has continued to develop across the region. Early bursts of color are displayed on some red maples and patches of sumac that are common along roadsides. Peak colors are still several weeks away, but it’s not too early to plan your fall foliage road trips. As an early preview, goldenrod and sunflowers are displaying their sunny, golden hues providing the perfect complement to lovely purple asters.
Northcentral Region
Foresters in Elk State Forest (serving Elk and Cameron counties) said trees are slowly starting to change color, with red and sugar maple leading the way. For early leaf viewing, find stream bottoms and hollows that have a heavy composition of maple trees. A drive along Crooked Run Road or East Cowley Run should reveal some early maple color.
The Clinton County service forester observed early hints of color in Sproul State Forest. Some places along the Bucktail Natural Area drive (Route 120) show some signs of the season, but a drive further north will reveal better color.
Foresters in Susquehannock State Forest (serving Potter, McKean counties) said northern hardwoods (cherry, maple, birch) in northern Potter and McKean counties are anticipated to peak between the first and second weekends in October. The duration of color will be weather dependent (i.e. wind or rain). Oak forests in southern Potter County will likely see a delay in color peak by a week or longer. Currently the best viewing is near the Route 6 corridor and northwest of Galeton. Rock Run Road, Thomson Hollow, and Lyman Run offer the best viewing now. Vistas such as Losey Run, Lyman Lake, and Longtoe offer beautiful views as well.
Foresters in Tiadaghton State Forest (serving western Lycoming County) reported most of the district is still early in the color transition. Most of the valleys are still dark green with a few patches of light green. Up on the mountains one can find a few scattered yellows, mostly on maples and sassafras. Peak color will most likely be around the second or third week in October.
The Tioga County service forester said vibrant colors are developing in Tioga State Forest. The western part of the district, which is primarily oak, is just starting to change. The eastern half of the forest in the Arnot and Armenia areas is approaching peak. This area contains almost all northern hardwood species (maple, cherry, birch) and is quite picturesque now.
Forestry staff in Moshannon State Forest (serving Clearfield County) said sassafras and red maple are starting to turn yellow, with occasional amber tones mixing in. Black Gum is also beginning to change, producing sporadic pockets of red throughout the forest. Overall, fall color remains limited and scattered, with the majority of the forest canopy still green. Currently, a good route to see fall color would be Little Medix Road.
Forestry staff in Loyalsock State Forest (serving eastern Lycoming, Sullivan, and Bradford counties) indicated red maple, sugar maple, staghorn sumac, and birch are beginning to show some bright shades in the region, but there is still a lot of green. A drive along the state forest roads within Sullivan and Lycoming counties is recommended to observe foliage color that varies with the elevation differences in the district. Overlooks and vistas will also be a pretty sight for the fall changes so far this season.
Early maple color along Ridge Road in Potter County. (photo by Sam Johnson)
View from Ross Run, Pine Creek Rail Trail. (photo by J. Jeffries)
Subtle changes in color overlooking Little Medix Run, Moshannon State Forest. (photo by A. Dubbs)
High Knob Overlook, Loyalsock State Forest. (photo by J. Jordan)
- Ridge Road
- Ross Run
- Little Medix Run
- High Knob Overlook
West-Central and Southwestern Region
Forestry staff in Clear Creek State Forest (serving Lawrence, Beaver, Butler, Mercer, Venango, Armstrong, Clarion, and Jefferson counties) said hints of autumn are beginning in the district. Last week’s sunny, cool weather in western PA helped to bring out the first colors of fall. While most leaves remain green, select maple trees are beginning to tint red and orange. In Jefferson and Clarion County’s Clarion River corridor, foresters are seeing a slight yellow hue on some black birch trees. While you’re waiting for more leaves to change color, take a walk near a native meadow to experience the vibrant gold and purple of goldenrod, New York ironweed, and asters. Visit the Wildflower Reserve at Raccoon Creek State Park in Beaver County to catch a glimpse of summer’s last wildflower blooms before they’re gone for the season.
Foresters in Forbes State Forest (serving Allegheny, Washington, Greene, Westmoreland, Fayette, and Somerset counties) reported that fall color has begun across the Laurel Highlands and much of southwestern Pennsylvania. Black gums are burgundy and red, while some maples are beginning to turn shades of orange, yellow, and red. Black cherry and birch show shades of yellow. Abundant summer rain will be reflected in the fall foliage in two ways, with some species like black cherry, that is susceptible to fungal leaf spot, turning color and dropping leaves early. Other species like oaks, which are less susceptible to fungal leaf spot diseases, have taken advantage of the abundant rain and have deep green, healthy foliage. Early fall visitors in search of the first splashes of fall color should focus on southern Somerset County and the Mt. Davis Division of Forbes State Forest. This includes Mt. Davis, the highest point in Pennsylvania, at 3,213 feet. The higher elevation areas of the Laurel Highlands often show peak color up to two weeks earlier than the surrounding lowlands.
The view from the Beartown Rocks Overlook in the Clear Creek State Forest. (photo by J. Pierce)
Pleasant fall hues at Roaring Run Natural Area, Forbes State Forest. (photo by D. Planinsek)
- Beartown Rocks
- Roaring Run Natural Area
Central and Southcentral Region
Forestry staff in Buchanan State Forest (serving Bedford, Fulton, and Franklin counties) said some of the first species to change can be easily spotted while taking a drive to your local park or forest. Some species in full color are deep purple to red black gums, or fiery red, orange, or scarlet sumacs. As cooler nighttime temperatures arrive in the coming week, one might see splashes of color peeking out the tops of red and sugar maple as well. While traveling through Bedford County, consider visiting the 62nd Annual Bedford Fall Foliage Festival October 3-4 and October 10-11, 2026.
Foresters in Weiser State Forest (representing Carbon, Schuylkill, Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Dauphin, and Lebanon counties) said red maple and black gum are showing the best color in the area now. Sassafras, staghorn sumac, and winged sumac are also displaying attractive colors in northern Carbon County. Black walnuts are turning yellow as well, but much of the district is weeks away from peak fall foliage. Hickory Run State Park and the Penn Forest Tract will provide the best early season fall foliage in the region.
Forestry staff in Michaux State Forest (serving Cumberland, Adams, and York counties) said the region is still mostly green with black gum, birch, and a few scattered maples showing color. A drive on Ridge Road in the northern part of Michaux or a hike on the Kepner's Knob Trail in the southern part of Michaux are a good place to start your fall foliage experience in the district.
Foresters in Gallitzin State Forest (serving Blair, Cambria, and Indiana counties) said many of the trees in valleys are yellowing. Scattered sugar maples are showing yellow and orange, and red maples are adding red. Many north-facing slopes remain mostly green. State and local parks in the valleys should offer good opportunities to see fall foliage. Good views from vistas or overlooks are also available throughout the district.
The Perry/Juniata County service forester (Tuscarora State Forest) said fall is officially here, but the trees are still mostly green in the area. The best color now is agriculture fields and meadows with late season flowers and forbs with the light yellow of black walnut trees. Peak fall foliage viewing is expected to be about a month away around the end of October.
Forestry staff in Bald Eagle State Forest (serving Union, Mifflin, and Snyder counties) reported that foliage is starting to change in the region. The color transition is underway on species such as sweet birch, red maple, black gum, walnut, and sassafras. Black gum is currently displaying the most vibrant color.
Foresters in Rothrock State Forest (Huntingdon County) said peak foliage is three to four weeks away. The usual early species are just starting to show colors with yellow appearing on witch hazel, spicebush, striped maple and some birch; and red showing up on black gum and some red maples. Kettle Road and Conklin Road, northeast of Greenwood Furnace State Park, offer some nice, reddening black gum along the roads. Bright yellow striped maples can be found along Seeger Road down from the Greenwood fire tower about halfway to the Alan Seeger Natural Area. Hiking the Standing Stone Trail from the tower to Alan Seeger is sure to bring you through some pretty striped maples and birches.
Rainsburg Gap Vista, Buchanan State Forest, Bedford County. (photo by C. Clapper)
The beginning of fall colors at Weiser State Forest, Penn Forest Tract. (photo by W. Thomas)
Kepners Knob Trail, Michaux State Forest. (photo by A. Shull)
Goldenrod in the foreground and background trees showing their fall colors at Canoe Creek State Park. 9/29/2026. (photo by J. Osborne)
Warm fall scenery near Blain, Perry County. (photo by L. Book)
Hunter Road, Snyder County. (photo by K. Seyler)
- Rainsburg Gap Vista
- Penn Forest Tract
- Kepners Knob Trail
- Canoe Creek
- Blain
- Hunter Road
Northeastern Region
The Monroe/Pike County service forester (Delaware State Forest) said in the higher elevations around half of the forest is displaying color and the rest of the area is less advanced. Although this past weekend’s rain knocked some leaves down, birch and aspen are continuing to show bright gold. In some areas, black walnut and sugar maple are starting to turn as well, with red maple, black gum, and blueberries displaying a stunning red. Sassafras is starting to sport its signature orange which will stand out amongst the others in the forest.
The Luzerne/Lackawanna County service forester out of Pinchot State Forest indicated in the northern tier of the district (Susquehanna and Wayne counties), peak fall color is right around the corner. Sugar maples are adding warm hues of orange while birch and hickory are showing various shades of yellow. Red maple and sumac are adding a mix of red to the landscape, but oaks are still holding out, contributing green to the forest colors. In the southern half of the district, red maples, sumac, and sassafras are stealing the show with brilliant shades of red. Some pockets of orange and yellow can be seen in the sugar maples and hickory. So far, the red shades are the most impressive this area has experienced in a few years. Fall foliage colors for this year should be exceptional. To experience fall colors this week in the northern tier, Salt Springs State Park is recommended. In the southern half of the district, the Elmhurst Tract of Pinchot State Forest should provide the best opportunity for current fall colors.
View from the Delaware State Forest District office near Resica Falls. (photo by A. Noguera)
Southeastern Region
Foresters in William Penn State Forest are just beginning to see changes in the northern part of the district, primarily Bucks, Berks, and Northampton counties. Southeast counties are not seeing much change. Red maple and birch are the first to show color in the district. A good place to see the beginnings of fall color is at Nockamixon State Park. Peak color in the region is still a few weeks away.
Trees at Camp Delmont in Montgomery County are still mostly green. (photo by S. Kane)
Fall Foliage by County
|County
|Foliage Status
|Adams
|No Change
|Allegheny
|Just Starting
|Armstrong
|Just Starting
|Beaver
|Just Starting
|Bedford
|Just Starting
|Berks
|Just Starting
|Blair
|Approaching Peak
|Bradford
|Approaching Peak
|Bucks
|Just Starting
|Butler
|Just Starting
|Cambria
|Approaching Peak
|Cameron
|Just Starting
|Carbon
|Just Starting
|Centre
|Just Starting
|Chester
|No Change
|Clarion
|Just Starting
|Clearfield
|Just Starting
|Clinton
|Just Starting
|Columbia
|Just Starting
|Crawford
|Just Starting
|Cumberland
|Just Starting
|Dauphin
|Just Starting
|Delaware
|No Change
|Elk
|Just Starting
|Erie
|Just Starting
|Fayette
|Just Starting
|Forest
|Just Starting
|Franklin
|Just Starting
|Fulton
|Just Starting
|Greene
|Just Starting
|Huntingdon
|Just Starting
|Indiana
|Approaching Peak
|Jefferson
|Just Starting
|Juniata
|Just Starting
|Lackawanna
|Just Starting
|Lancaster
|No Change
|Lawrence
|Just Starting
|Lebanon
|Just Starting
|Lehigh
|Just Starting
|Luzerne
|Just Starting
|Lycoming
|Just Starting
|McKean
|Approaching Peak
|Mercer
|Just Starting
|Mifflin
|Just Starting
|Monroe
|Just Starting
|Montgomery
|No Change
|Montour
|Just Starting
|Northampton
|Just Starting
|Northumberland
|Just Starting
|Perry
|Just Starting
|Philadelphia
|No Change
|Pike
|Approaching Peak
|Potter
|Approaching Peak
|Schuylkill
|Just Starting
|Snyder
|Just Starting
|Somerset
|Just Starting
|Sullivan
|Just Starting
|Susquehanna
|Approaching Peak
|Tioga
|Approaching Peak
|Union
|Just Starting
|Venango
|Just Starting
|Warren
|Just Starting
|Washington
|Just Starting
|Wayne
|Approaching Peak
|Westmoreland
|Just Starting
|Wyoming
|Just Starting
|York
|No Change