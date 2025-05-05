Sustainable Concessions

DCNR works with concession partners to make these services more sustainable and better aligned with the department’s conservation mission. Sustainability efforts focus on reducing waste, minimizing pollution, and supporting local communities.
Reducing Plastics and Waste
As older concession contracts are renewed, DCNR is updating requirements to reduce plastic waste. New contract language now:
- Eliminates plastic straws, cutlery, and bags
- Requires concessionaires to switch to paper-based, plant fiber, wooden, or compostable products
- Encourages shops and food stands to compost food scraps and compostable materials when on-site composting is available
These changes help minimize litter in parks, keeps plastics out of landfills and natural areas, reduce emissions from plastic production, and support healthier park ecosystems.
Concessionaires are taking steps to meet these requirements. For example:
- Promised Land State Park’s food concession offers a refillable cup program that reduces single-use beverage containers. Guests can purchase a reusable 16 oz cup—which includes the first fill—and receive 16 oz refills for the same price as a standard 12 oz paper cup. The cups are dishwasher safe and include a lid and reusable straw, giving visitors a convenient, waste reducing alternative throughout the day.
- Black Moshannon State Park’s food concession prioritizes environmentally friendly products by using compostable or plant-based cutlery, plates, and cups, further reducing reliance on single-use plastics.
Supporting Local and Sustainable Products
Some concession and retail spaces are partnering with local businesses to bring sustainable, regionally made products to park visitors. For example:
The PA Wilds Conservation Shops in state parks sell locally made goods from rural small businesses, with most inventory sourced from within the region. These shops support local makers and offer park visitors environmentally conscious gift options.
What This Means for Visitors
When you visit a state park, you'll see:
- Fewer single-use plastics at food and drink locations
- More products and packaging be compostable or made from recycled materials
- Shopping experiences highlight local craft and eco-friendly products
- Some parks offering reusable alternatives — like refillable cups — that help reduce waste while giving visitors added value