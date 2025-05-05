Sustainable Concessions

As older concession contracts are renewed, DCNR is updating requirements to reduce plastic waste. New contract language now:

Eliminates plastic straws, cutlery, and bags

Requires concessionaires to switch to paper-based, plant fiber, wooden, or compostable products

Encourages shops and food stands to compost food scraps and compostable materials when on-site composting is available

These changes help minimize litter in parks, keeps plastics out of landfills and natural areas, reduce emissions from plastic production, and support healthier park ecosystems.

Concessionaires are taking steps to meet these requirements. For example: