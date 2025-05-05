Sustainable Trails

Climate change is increasing the frequency of heavy rainfall and extreme weather events across Pennsylvania. Trails that were originally built on older routes or without proper drainage can erode, flood, or deteriorate quickly under these conditions.

DCNR and its partners are working to design, maintain, and upgrade trails using techniques that:

Control erosion and manage stormwater

Protect sensitive habitats and water quality

Use sustainable materials and construction practices

Match trail alignment to natural landscape features

These sustainable trail practices help ensure trails remain resilient, usable, and safe for visitors, while conserving surrounding forests, streams, and ecosystems.