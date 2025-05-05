Sustainable Trails

DCNR’s trail planning and construction emphasize sustainable design, erosion resistance, and long-term maintenance to help trails withstand changing weather patterns and protect important natural resources.
Sustainable Trail Design and Climate Resilience
Climate change is increasing the frequency of heavy rainfall and extreme weather events across Pennsylvania. Trails that were originally built on older routes or without proper drainage can erode, flood, or deteriorate quickly under these conditions.
DCNR and its partners are working to design, maintain, and upgrade trails using techniques that:
- Control erosion and manage stormwater
- Protect sensitive habitats and water quality
- Use sustainable materials and construction practices
- Match trail alignment to natural landscape features
These sustainable trail practices help ensure trails remain resilient, usable, and safe for visitors, while conserving surrounding forests, streams, and ecosystems.
Examples of Trail Resilience and Sustainable Trail Projects
Musser Gap Trail — Rothrock State Forest
DCNR is building a long-distance, sustainable trail network in Rothrock State Forest. The Musser Gap Trail will eventually be part of more than 50 miles of sustainable biking, hiking, and equestrian trails designed to:
- Minimize erosion and environmental impact
- Provide safe, long-lasting trail surfaces
- Connect communities with regional trail networks
- Support resilient outdoor recreation for decades to come
Michaux State Forest Sustainable Trail Initiative
In the Mountain Creek watershed area of Michaux State Forest, DCNR has undertaken a sustainable trail system project to improve existing trails and add new sustainable routes that:
- Better withstand rain and flood impacts
- Provide alternative loops for different user types (hikers, bikers, equestrians)
- Reduce impacts to streams and sensitive habitats
- Replace poorly built or unstable trails with durable alignments
This work includes trail rehabilitation, signage, parking improvements, and elimination of unsustainable routes.
Trail Data and Tools for Resilience Planning
To support planning, maintenance, and public access, DCNR released the first-ever comprehensive digital trail data resource for Pennsylvania state parks. This dataset:
- Maps more than 1,750 miles of formal trails
- Includes detailed trail attributes for use in land management, ecological planning, emergency response, and mobile applications
- Helps trail managers identify maintenance needs and resilience priorities
Trail data is publicly available through the DCNR Open Data Portal and Interactive Map.
Supporting Trail Sustainability and Stewardship
DCNR works with volunteers, land partners, and advisory committees to maintain trails and advance resilience planning. Volunteers help clear brush, manage invasive species, and repair trail tread to reduce erosion and preserve trail quality.
Sustainable trail work also includes outreach, public events, and training that build community support and stewardship for Pennsylvania’s outdoor recreation resources.