DCNR Names New Park Manager for Chapman State Park in Warren County

Harrisburg, PA – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn today announced the appointment of Michael Plish as the manager for Chapman State Park in Warren County.

“Michael’s passion for protecting natural resources and commitment to public service will be a tremendous asset to Chapman and the outdoor recreation community in the region,” Dunn said. “We look forward to seeing positive results from his mindful approach to stewardship and his collaborative approach to leadership.”

Plish oversees the 862-acre park, which includes 68-acre Chapman Lake on the West Branch of Tionesta Creek. Chapman is adjacent to state game lands, and the Allegheny National Forest, serving as an oasis of recreational facilities in a vast area of wilderness. The park is known for being the host site of Warren County Winterfest, the largest winter event in the Pennsylvania Wilds region.

“It has been really great coming back here and having the opportunity to manage this beautiful park and the great staff,” Plish said. “I welcome everyone to experience the beauty here at Chapman and in the surrounding area. This is an amazing outdoor recreation destination throughout the year.”

Plish holds an undergraduate degree in environmental science from Clarion University. He credits a college professor with steering him to apply to the Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps, where he gained hands on experience working on conservation projects with DCNR staff and its environmental partners.

Plish applied to DCNR’s manager trainee program while with the Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps and was selected to the program. He spent time working at Chapman, Little Pine Sinnemahoning, and Sizerville state parks before spending three years as the assistant manager at Gifford Pinchot State Park.

Plish is a Moon Township, Allegheny County, native, and he enjoys spending time with his wife, Rebecca, and cat, Nala. An outdoor recreation enthusiast, Plish enjoys biking, hiking, and kayaking, and he is planning to give winter sports a try during his time at Chapman.

