Pittsburgh, PA — Earlier this week, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) completed the first phase of improvements at Point State Park, finishing well ahead of the original Spring 2026 timeline. The upgrades enhance safety, functionality, and the visitor experience as the park prepares to welcome hundreds of thousands of visitors for major events in 2026. DCNR addressed long-standing maintenance needs and completed improvements to the park’s iconic fountain, walkways, utilities, and lighting.

In April 2026, Pittsburgh will host the NFL Draft at Point State Park. Governor Shapiro’s 2025–26 budget includes $50 million to prepare Pennsylvania to welcome millions of visitors for America250 and major sporting events, including $10 million to support the Draft.

As part of the Governor’s 10-year plan to revitalize Downtown Pittsburgh, the Shapiro Administration has also committed an additional $25 million for longer-term, Phase 2 improvements at Point State Park, including further upgrades to the landmark fountain and new recreational amenities on the City Side Lawn.

