Products A to Z

From year to year employees can stay with the same employer, stay employed in the same industry but with a different employer, find employment in a different industry, or no longer have a record of employment. For each industry these movements are tracked to see how many workers fall into each of these four categories. Similarly, for each year, the same is done for each worker to see what industry and employer (or lack of) they came from. In this way a pattern of movement can be determined for each industry. Some industries have little movement, meaning workers remain employed in the industry from one year to the next. Other industries have a high degree of industry churn. This dataset pinpoints the industries workers come from or go to, which can be useful to determine those industries that feed into a particular industry or the industries workers are leaving an industry for. The worker movement by industry dashboard is a visual display of these movements.