Whether you are a student, an educator, a first-time jobseeker, a parent or a person considering a career change, you will find that the Pennsylvania Career Guide is a valuable resource as you make those all-important career decisions.

We are proud to release the 28th edition of our Pennsylvania Career Guide. Examples of the useful information that are found in this guide include career outlook highlights, an interest assessment tool, tips for marketing yourself, sources of financial aid, and contact information for many Commonwealth services, including PA CareerLink® locations and select state agencies.

To pre-order printed copies, please complete this order form. Orders will be processed for mailing beginning in November. In the meantime, please feel free to print and distribute the PDF version found below.