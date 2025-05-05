Skip to agency navigation
    An industry cluster consists of a group of industries that are closely linked by common product markets, labor pools, similar technologies, supplier chains, and/or other economic ties. Clusters can take on strategic importance because activities that benefit one group member will generally have positive spillover effects on other members of the cluster.

    Twelve industry clusters, with critical sub-clusters, have been identified for workforce strategies. These 12 clusters account for over 80 percent of all employment in the commonwealth. They are used to:

    • Offer a consistent definition that allows for the comparison of the industrial structure of regional economies.
    • Identify major employers in significant clusters as a springboard for building Sector Partnerships.
    • Provide a basis for occupational data analysis by grouping industries together that share workforce needs.
    • Determine training that prepares the commonwealth's workforce for jobs that drive those clusters.

    Background information, as well as a complete listing of the industries included in each cluster, is provided in the Pennsylvania’s Industry Clusters document.

    Industry Cluster Snapshots

    The following documents provide a quick overview of each of Pennsylvania's 12 industry clusters.

    To download a PDF, select the appropriate industry cluster from the list below:

    Advanced Manufacturing

    Agriculture and Food Production

    Bio-Medical

    Building and Construction 

    Business Services

    Education

    Energy

    Health Care 

    Hospitality, Leisure and Entertainment

    Logistics and Transportation

    Real Estate, Finance and Insurance

    Wood, Wood Products and Publishing

