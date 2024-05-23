Work search requires all Unemployment Compensation (UC), Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), or Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claimants to apply for two jobs and complete one work search activity every week. Reference the PA Unemployment Compensation Handbook for a complete list of requirements.

We encourage unemployment benefit recipients to register with PA CareerLink® as soon as possible to take advantage of free assistance with finding a new job. See the "How do I register with PA CareerLink®?" question below for more information.

To be eligible for Unemployment Compensation benefits, you are required to do all of the following: