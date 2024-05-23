Skip to agency navigation
    Apprenticeship & Training Office (ATO)

    The Apprenticeship and Training Office (ATO) within the PA Department of Labor & Industry is responsible for guiding and promoting the expansion and compliance of all Registered Apprenticeship (RA) and Pre-Apprenticeship (Pre-RA) programs across the state.

    As the State Apprenticeship Agency (SAA), the ATO is responsible for overseeing the development and registration of all Registered Apprenticeship and Pre-apprenticeship related programs, agreements, policies, and ensures compliance of all registered programs with regulations and standards. The ATO is working to embed a focus on apprenticeships within the state's workforce system and PA CareerLink® offices; and continues to place an emphasis on equal opportunity standards and equitable selection procedures as well as increasing quality assurance and compliance efforts. It supports sponsors with the resources they need to implement high-quality apprenticeship programs, including the PAsmart grant program.

    ATO Goals

    • Increase the number of Registered Apprenticeship (RA) opportunities in Pennsylvania.
    • Expand apprenticeship into non-traditional occupations and serve underrepresented populations.
    • Raise awareness about the benefits of Registered Apprenticeship and how to access them.
    • Advocate for apprenticeship as a premier solution to meeting workforce needs.
    • Provide programs the support and resources needed to align with PA standards and practices.
    • Ensure compliance with all regulations, standards, and guidance.

    ATO Services

    • Technical Assistance: Assisting any prospective programs build, present for approval, register, and launch their program. Additionally, providing assistance to all currently registered programs to ensure they are able to properly maintain their program, enter data and actions into the RAPIDS (which require compliance checks and balances) and other tracking systems, and build capacity as needed;
    • Strategic Planning and Ecosystem Building: Helping local areas create strategic plans and establish a regional approach to growing apprenticeship, and helping plan and facilitate meetings among partners, employers, training providers as needed;
    • Knowledge Dissemination, Education, and Advocacy: This includes the creation and distribution of knowledge products specific to the PA processes, policy and standards, sharing of best practices, and continuous advocacy in the form of formal support, representation, and presentations;
    • Funding Opportunities: Securing, managing, and distributing potential funding opportunities and providing access and information related to federal and state funding opportunities available to support apprenticeship.;
    • Ensuring Compliance with all PA Regulations, Standards, and Legislation: This includes staff performing ongoing checks and balances and quality assurance measures for everyday program operations as well as conducting formal audits/reviews one year following registration and every 5 years after that for all registered programs.

    Meet the Team

    The ATO’s staff of Apprenticeship & Training Representatives (ATRs) helps sponsors develop and register new apprenticeship programs. They provide technical assistance at every step on your journey to adopting this innovative approach to workforce development. View the ATO Region Map (PDF) to see which representative serves you.

    The ATO Team

    Staff Name 

    Title

    Phone

    Email

     

    Administrative Division

    		  

    Tara Loew

    Director

    223-231-9944

    tloew@pa.gov

    Aaron McKinley 

    Administrative Officer

    717-996-8583

    aamckinley@pa.gov

    Allie Harris

    Clerical Assistant

    717-787-0761

    allieharri@pa.gov

    Gina Meringer

    Clerical Assistant

    223-231-9961

    gmeringer@pa.gov

     

    Field Division

    		  

    Cristie DeWitt

    Field Apprenticeship and Training Representative Supervisor

    717-649-6864

    CriDeWitt@pa.gov

    Joseph Bass

    Central Region Apprenticeship and Training Representative

    717-317-7174

    jobass@pa.gov

    Chelsie Pineiro Cordero

    Southeastern Region Apprenticeship and Training Representative

    223-231-9540

    cpineiroco@pa.gov

    Marshall Palmer 

    Western Region Apprenticeship and Training Representative

    724-810-6351 

    MarPalmer@pa.gov

    Theodore Warholic (TJ)

    Northern Region Apprenticeship and Training Representative

     570-688-7997

    thwarholic@pa.gov

    Jared Young

    Statewide Special Project Apprenticeship and Training Representative

    717-781-6823

    jaryoung@pa.gov

    Leanne Demboski

    Statewide Special Project Apprenticeship and Training Representative

    717-350-2522

    ldemboski@pa.gov

    Jeanette Coleman

    Job Seeker Liaison

    717-775-9390

    jeacoleman@pa.gov

     

    Pre-Apprenticeship Division

    		  

    Danielle Demirovic

    Pre-Apprenticeship Supervisor

    717-460-4474

    DDemirovic@pa.gov

    Chelsea Lewellen

    Pre-Apprenticeship and Training Representative

    724-812-8569

    clewellen@pa.gov

    Brian Jones

    Pre-Apprenticeship and Training Representative

    445-267-8006 

    jonebr@pa.gov

     

    Grants, Compliance and Statistical Development Division

    		  

    Jennifer Grooms

    Grants, Statistical Development, and Special Project Specialist

    223-231-9595

    jgrooms@pa.gov

    David Croyle

    Western Compliance Apprentice and Training Representative

    814-428-5049

    davcroyle@pa.gov

    Joesph Poland

    Eastern Compliance Apprentice and Training Representative

    717-893-0146

    jpoland@pa.gov

    Adam Campbell

    Data Specialist Apprenticeship and Training Representative

    223-231-9513

    azcampbell@pa.gov

    Kathleen Watson

    Data Specialist Apprenticeship and Training Representative

    724-998-4670

    katwatson@pa.gov

    Not sure who to contact? Email us (apprenticeship@pa.gov) or call (717) 787-6997. We'll answer questions or connect you with the appropriate representative, visit https://www.pacareerlink.pa.gov/jponline/Apprenticeships for more information.

    PA Apprenticeship and Training Council (PATC)

    In accordance with the Apprenticeship and Training Act of 1961, a State Apprenticeship and Training Council exists in PA as a departmental agency in the Department of Labor and Industry to act as the approving agency of registration for proposed Apprenticeship programs. The Council is committed to promoting excellence in apprenticeship through the establishment and furtherance of standards of apprenticeship and training to safeguard the welfare of apprentices and trainees.  It aims to contribute to a healthy economy by aiding in the development and maintenance of a skilled labor force sufficient in numbers and quality to meet the expanding needs of the Pennsylvania industry and to attract new industries. The specific powers and duties of the Council can be found in Section 4 of the Act.
      
    The Council is composed of eleven voting members who are appointed by the Governor, 4 representatives of employees, 4 representatives of employers, 3 representatives of the general public, as well as five ex-officio members who provide key insight and guidance. Their diverse backgrounds and expertise around apprenticeship help them vet programs and provide suggestions for improvements. The Council’s approval of a program certifies that it meets the requirements established by the State, thereby making it eligible for government support.

    PATC Meeting Agendas & Notes

    You can view prior PATC meeting minutes, view upcoming meeting agendas and review reports on the newly approved apprenticeship programs during those meetings by visiting the Pennsylvania Apprenticeship and Training Council webpage​ on PA CareerLink®.​

    Council Members

    ​Employee Members

    ​Employer Members

    ​Public Members

    ​Timothy Griffin
    Council Co-Chairperson

    ​Lisa Godlewski
    Council Chairperson

    Lisa Williams

    ​Robert Bair

    Barry Kindt

    Gregory A. Chambers

    William McGee

    Jon O'Brien​

    Cheryl Feldman​

     

    Michael McGraw

    Resources

    Important Terms and Abbreviations

    ATO - Apprenticeship and Training Office, guides and promotes the expansion of apprenticeship programs across Pennsylvania.

    ATR - Apprenticeship Training Representative, staff that assists partners develop and register apprenticeship programs

    SAA - State Apprenticeship Agency, oversees the development and approval of apprenticeship programs

    PATC - Pennsylvania Apprenticeship and Training Council, approves or denies proposed apprenticeship programs

    PA CareerLink® - An initiative to connect Pennsylvanian job-seekers with employers

    PAsmart - An initiative to connect Pennsylvanians with resources to work, learn, or train in the state