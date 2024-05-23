Skip to agency navigation
    Employment and Workforce Development

    Pennsylvania's workforce development system boosts both businesses and workers. It helps them compete in the global, knowledge-based economy. The system improves employer competitiveness and innovation. It also prepares Pennsylvanians for well-paying jobs. 

    Overview

    The Employment and Workforce Development system helps businesses in Pennsylvania. It helps them become stronger and more successful. It does this by making sure workers have the right skills and training to do their jobs well. When workers are well-trained, it helps businesses be more competitive and innovative. This is especially important in today's global, high-tech economy.

    The workforce development system also helps people in Pennsylvania find well-paying, good jobs. These jobs are important for the state's economy and help support families. The system provides training and education. They prepare people for careers that are in high demand. This benefits both workers and businesses in Pennsylvania.

    The workforce development system is important. It helps businesses grow and succeed. It helps people in Pennsylvania get skills for well-paying, in-demand jobs. This makes the whole state stronger and helps improve the quality of life for everyone.

    Workforce Development Services

    PennSERVE and AmeriCorps

    AmeriCorps is a network of national service programs. Each program has a different approach to improve lives and foster civic engagement.

    PA CareerLink®

    Pennsylvania CareerLink® is a comprehensive career website. It contains resources for people looking for individuals, employers, and training providers.

    Job training

    Access online resources designed to help with your job search.

    Grants

    We offer grant opportunities for a variety areas that allow us to tackle local issues in key areas.

    Workforce Opportunity Tax Credit

    WOTC is a federal tax break. It's for hiring people from targeted groups. These groups face barriers to getting jobs. WOTC also promotes workplace diversity.

    Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN)

    The WARN Act protects workers, families, and communities. It mandates that employers give a 60-day notice before closing plants or conducting mass layoffs.

    Apprenticeship and Training

    Apprenticeship programs allow employers to train their future workforce while providing individuals with a learn-and-earn approach to career development.

    Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act

    WIOA requires the governor of each state to submit a four-year unified or combined state plan outlining the state’s workforce development strategy.

    Local Workforce Development Boards

    LWDB support the state's public workforce system, which provides education, training, and programs to develop the local and regional workforce and drive economic growth.

    Additional Resources

    Trade Adjustment Assistance

    The TAA program helps workers who lose their jobs because of competition in other countries. The program offers different services to these workers.

    Workforce Development Resources

    Access resources that will help you find a job and assist your career.

