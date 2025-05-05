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    PVAAS

    Using PVAAS as a School Counselor

    The power in PVAAS comes from using key PVAAS reports to inform the work you do as a school cou​​​​nselor

    This page offers resources specific to a school counselor's purpose in using PVAAS - including the work of engaging in multi-disciplinary meetings, providing college and career guidance, supporting the design of the school schedule and course offerings, and supporting students' course scheduling.

    ​These resources provide information to assist you as a school counselor in using PVAAS data to collaborate with colleagues and participate in multi-disciplinary team meetings.

    Resources for School Counselors

    ​These resources provide information to assist you as a school counselor in using PVAAS to provide college and career guidance to students and families.

    Resources for School Counselors

    Videos for School Counselors

    Professional Learning

    A range of PVAAS statewide training opportunities are provided each school year to Pennsylvania’s educators. These are offered through a variety of methods, including webinars, virtual 1:1 sessions, in-person conference sessions, e-Learning, and videos.

    ​Support and Assistance

    For answers to questions regarding statewide support or professional learning, please contact the PVAAS Statewide Team via phone: 717-606-1911 or email: pdepvaas@iu13.org.