These resources provide information to assist you in getting started with using PVAAS data in your role as a school counselor.
Resources for School Counselors
- Achievement & Growth: Using Both Measures to Assess Student Performance (PDF)
- School Counselors: Connect PVAAS Reports for Your Purpose (PDF)
- What Educators Should Know about PVAAS Student Projection Probabilities (PDF)
- Scatterplot Desk Reference
- Value-Added Desk Reference
- Diagnostic Desk Reference
- Teacher Reports Desk Reference
- Student Report Desk Reference
These resources provide information to assist you as a school counselor in using PVAAS data to collaborate with colleagues and participate in multi-disciplinary team meetings.
Resources for School Counselors
These resources provide information to assist you as a school counselor in using PVAAS to provide college and career guidance to students and families.
Resources for School Counselors
Videos for School Counselors
These resources provide information to assist you as a school counselor in using PVAAS to determine course offerings, develop and design school schedules, and support individual course selections for students.
Resources for School Counselors
- School Scheduling: Using PVAAS to Inform the School Schedule (PDF)
- PVAAS Projections in Action: Optimize Course Placement Decisions (PDF)
- Going Deeper with PVAAS Student Projections and Diagnostic Reports: Individual Student Academic Scheduling Decisions (PDF)
- Using PVAAS to Inform Individual Student Schedules and Academic Course Placement (PDF)
- Make Great Honors & AP Recommendations with PVAAS (PDF)
Videos for School Counselors
Professional Learning
A range of PVAAS statewide training opportunities are provided each school year to Pennsylvania’s educators. These are offered through a variety of methods, including webinars, virtual 1:1 sessions, in-person conference sessions, e-Learning, and videos.
- To schedule a virtual 1:1 sessions, click on the PVAAS Virtual Data Consultation link.
- For more information, use visit the Professional Learning webpage or contact the PVAAS Statewide Team via phone: 717-606-1911 or email: pdepvaas@iu13.org.
Support and Assistance
For answers to questions regarding statewide support or professional learning, please contact the PVAAS Statewide Team via phone: 717-606-1911 or email: pdepvaas@iu13.org.