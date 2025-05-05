Education Data Request Tool (EDaRT)

Application Overview

The Education Data Request Tool (EDaRT) allows users to request access to educational data maintained by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The application supports two types of data requests:

Aggregate Data Requests

Aggregate Requests provide summarized, high-level educational data across Pennsylvania. Users can request information from the following data domains:

Student Data

Course Data

Career and Technical Education (CTE) Data

To submit an Aggregate Request, users complete a contact form and provide details about the information they are seeking. Once the request has been processed, the user will receive an email containing a secure link and access code to retrieve the requested data.

How to request aggregate data

Submitting an Aggregate Request is simple: