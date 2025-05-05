Education Data Request Tool (EDaRT)
Application Overview
The Education Data Request Tool (EDaRT) allows users to request access to educational data maintained by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The application supports two types of data requests:
Aggregate Data Requests
Aggregate Requests provide summarized, high-level educational data across Pennsylvania. Users can request information from the following data domains:
- Student Data
- Course Data
- Career and Technical Education (CTE) Data
To submit an Aggregate Request, users complete a contact form and provide details about the information they are seeking. Once the request has been processed, the user will receive an email containing a secure link and access code to retrieve the requested data.
How to request aggregate data
Submitting an Aggregate Request is simple:
- Access the Aggregate Request form.
- Complete the required contact and request information form.
- Submit your request for review.
- Once approved and fulfilled, you will receive an email containing:
- A secure link to access the data
- An access code for retrieval
Research Requests
Research Requests provide access to more detailed educational data for approved research purposes. Unlike Aggregate Requests, these requests may include student-level data and are subject to a comprehensive review and approval process due to the sensitive nature of the information.
Research Requests are commonly submitted by academic researchers, universities, and other organizations conducting educational studies.
Please Note: This new process applies to new IRB project applications. If your IRB application is already in process, please continue working with our Research team.
Research Requests involve two primary user types:
Researchers - Researchers initiate and manage data requests and typically serve as the Principal Investigator for the study.
Signatories - Signatories participate in the review, approval, and oversight process. Signatories may include:
- Research Staff Members
- Supervisors of the Principal Investigator
- Academic Advisors or Committee Chairs
- Institutional Representatives
- Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) Representatives
Before accessing EDaRT, both Researchers and Signatories must have a MyPDESuite account and register for the application.
Step 1: Register for EDaRT
- Create a MyPDESuite account if you do not already have one.
- Log in to MyPDESuite.
- Select Register for an Application.
- Choose EDaRT from the list of available applications.
- Select the appropriate role:
- Researcher
- Signatory
Your registration request will be reviewed by a Local Security Administrator (LSA) at PDE.
Step 2: Verify Access
Once your role has been approved:
- Log in to MyPDESuite.
- Navigate to the Access My Applications section.
- Select EDaRT to launch the application.
Researchers and Signatories must log in to EDaRT after approval to verify access and ensure their profiles are available within the EDaRT system. This step is required before Signatories can be associated with a Research Request.
After gaining access to EDaRT, Researchers may begin the research application process by creating a Data Research Project.
Throughout the process, Researchers can:
- Submit a Letter of Intent
- Communicate with Pennsylvania Department of Education staff
- Upload required documentation
- Complete assigned tasks and application requirements
- Track project status within the system
All research application activities are managed directly within EDaRT.
Important Information
Research Requests undergo a thorough review process and may require Institutional Review Board (IRB) approval, along with additional reviews and approvals from relevant stakeholders. Because of these requirements, research data is not available immediately and may take time to process and approve.