Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    PVAAS

    Using PVAAS as a District Leader

    The power in PVAAS comes from using key PVAAS reports to inform the work you do every day as a district or LEA leader.

    This page offers resources specific to a district/LEA leader’s purpose in using PVAAS – including the work of supporting the professional practice of school leaders, informing continuous improvement plans, evaluating academic programs, planning professional learning, and communicating with stakeholders.​​
     

    ​These resources provide information to assist you as a district/LEA leader in using PVAAS data to enhance and support the professional practice of school leaders.

    Resources for District Leaders

    Videos for District Leaders

    ​These resources provide information to assist you as a district/LEA leader in using PVAAS to inform your work regarding continuous improvement practices at the district/LEA and school levels.

    Resources for District Leaders

    Videos for District Leaders

    ​These resources provide information to assist you as a district/LEA leader in using PVAAS data to plan and evaluate programs and allocate resources across your LEA/district.

    Resources for District Leaders

    Videos for District Leaders

    ​These resources provide information to assist you as a district/LEA leader in using PVAAS data to plan professional learning across your LEA/district and schools.

    Resources for District Leaders

    ​These resources provide information to assist you as a district/LEA leader in using PVAAS to communicate effectively with key stakeholders, both internal and external to the LEA/district.

    Resources for District Leaders

    Videos for District Leaders

    Professional Learning

    A range of PVAAS statewide training opportunities are provided each school year to Pennsylvania’s educators. These are offered through a variety of methods, including webinars, virtual 1:1 sessions, in-person conference sessions, e-Learning, and videos.

    Support and Assistance

    For answers to questions regarding statewide support or professional learning, please contact the PVAAS Statewide Team via phone: 717-606-1911 or email: pdepvaas@iu13.org.