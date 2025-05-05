These resources provide information to assist you in getting started with using PVAAS data in your role as a district leader.
Resources for District Leaders
- Achievement & Growth: Using Both Measures to Assess Student Performance (PDF)
- District Leader: Connect PVAAS Reports for Your Purpose (PDF)
- PVAAS Fall Release: A Four-Step Focus for District Leaders (PDF)
- What Educators Should Know about PVAAS Student Projection Probabilities (PDF)
- Companion Guide: Baseball and PVAAS, What's the Connection? (PDF)
Videos for District Leaders
These resources provide information to assist you as a district/LEA leader in using PVAAS data to enhance and support the professional practice of school leaders.
- PEERS Refresh: A Hand-On Tour of What's New (56 min)
- Do You Have the Evidence? Supporting Data Use in School Leaders’ Work (50 min)
Pennsylvania Educator Effectiveness Rating System (PEERS) Resources
These resources provide information to assist you as a district/LEA leader in using PVAAS to inform your work regarding continuous improvement practices at the district/LEA and school levels.
These resources provide information to assist you as a district/LEA leader in using PVAAS data to plan and evaluate programs and allocate resources across your LEA/district.
- MTSS + PVAAS: Your Work in Tier 1, Core Instruction (PDF)
- MTSS + PVAAS: Your Work in Tier 2 & 3 Supports (PDF)
- What's Working? Evaluating & Assessing Your Programs with PVAAS (PDF)
These resources provide information to assist you as a district/LEA leader in using PVAAS data to plan professional learning across your LEA/district and schools.
These resources provide information to assist you as a district/LEA leader in using PVAAS to communicate effectively with key stakeholders, both internal and external to the LEA/district.
Professional Learning
A range of PVAAS statewide training opportunities are provided each school year to Pennsylvania’s educators. These are offered through a variety of methods, including webinars, virtual 1:1 sessions, in-person conference sessions, e-Learning, and videos.
- To schedule a virtual 1:1 sessions, click on the PVAAS Virtual Data Consultation link.
- For more information, use visit the Professional Learning webpage or contact the PVAAS Statewide Team via phone: 717-606-1986 or email: pdepvaas@iu13.org.
Support and Assistance
For answers to questions regarding statewide support or professional learning, please contact the PVAAS Statewide Team via phone: 717-606-1911 or email: pdepvaas@iu13.org.