Root Cause & Digging Deeper

Digging Deeper documents are helpful in examining possible variables impacting student performance. These resources are available for content areas that include ELA/Literature, Math/Algebra I, and Science and Biology. Additionally, these resources are available for a focus on students with a history of lower achievement and students with a history of higher achievement.
- Digging Deeper into Content Areas - English Language Arts (ELA) Grades K-2, 3-5, 6-8, Keystone Literature (PDF)
- Digging Deeper into Content Areas - Mathematics Grades K-2, 3-5, 6-8, Keystone Algebra I (PDF)
- Digging Deeper into Content Areas - Science Grades 4 & 8, Keystone Biology (PDF)
- Digging Deeper - Students with a History of Higher Achievement (PDF)
- Digging Deeper - Students with a History of Lower Achievement (PDF)
The following resources are designed to support educators through an efficient and effective root cause analysis process. Most resources reference the Digging Deeper documents found on this webpage.
A range of PVAAS statewide training opportunities are provided each school year to Pennsylvania’s educators. These are offered through a variety of methods, including webinars, virtual 1:1 sessions, in-person conference sessions, e-Learning, and videos.
