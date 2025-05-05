Skip to agency navigation
    PVAAS

    Root Cause & Digging Deeper

    Resources found here focus on taking the use of K-12 data, including PVAAS data, to the next level to determine key factors and root causes which are impacting students’ academic performance.

    ​ A key step between identifying trends and patterns in your data and developing and implementing an action plan is to determine key factors and root causes which are impacting student outcomes identified by data. Without taking the necessary step of determining root cause(s) by digging deeper into the “why,” action plans may not be focused on appropriate and meaningful courses of action. Click here for more information on The Digging Deeper Guides (PDF).​
     
     

    Digging Deeper documents are helpful in examining possible variables impacting student performance. These resources are available for content areas that include ELA/Literature, Math/Algebra I, and Science and Biology. Additionally, these resources are available for a focus on students with a history of lower achievement and students with a history of higher achievement.

     

    ​The following resources are designed to support educators through an efficient and effective root cause analysis process. Most resources reference the Digging Deeper documents found on this webpage.

    Digital/Print Resources

    Videos

    Professional Learning

    A range of PVAAS statewide training opportunities are provided each school year to Pennsylvania’s educators. These are offered through a variety of methods, including webinars, virtual 1:1 sessions, in-person conference sessions, e-Learning, and videos.

    Support and Assistance

    For answers to questions regarding statewide support or professional learning, please contact the PVAAS Statewide Team via phone: 717-606-1911 or email: pdepvaas@iu13.org.