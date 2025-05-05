These resources provide information to assist you in getting started with using PVAAS data in your role as a teacher leader.
Resources for Teacher Leaders
- Achievement & Growth: Using Both Measures to Assess Student Performance (PDF)
- Teacher Leaders: Connect PVAAS Reports for Your Purpose (PDF)
- What Educators Should Know about PVAAS Student Projection Probabilities (PDF)
- Companion Guide: Baseball and PVAAS, What's the Connection? (PDF)
- Companion Guide: Achievement? Growth? The Power of Achievement and Growth! (PDF)
- Companion Guide for Teachers, Start Your Engines! (PDF)
- Scatterplot Desk Reference
- Value-Added Desk Reference
- Diagnostic Desk Reference
- Teacher Reports Desk Reference
- Student Report Desk Reference
Videos for Teacher Leaders
These resources provide information to assist you as a teacher leader in using PVAAS data to enhance and support the professional practice of teachers.
Resources for Teacher Leaders
- Teacher Self-Reflection Guide (Data Available Teachers) (PDF)
- Teacher Self-Reflection Guide (Non-Data Available Teachers) (PDF)
- PVAAS FAQs from Teachers (PDF)
- Companion Guide: Common Questions about PVAAS Teacher-Specific Reporting (PDF)
- Companion Guide: Understanding PVAAS Teacher Composites (PDF)
- Using Diagnostic and Projection Summary Reports to Support Instructional Decisions for Students (PDF)
- Companion Guide for Recipe for Success: The Right Mix! (PDF)
Videos for Teacher Leaders
These resources provide information to assist you as a teacher leader in using PVAAS to inform your work regarding continuous improvement practices at the school and classroom levels.
Resources for Teacher Leaders
Videos for Teacher Leaders
These resources provide information to assist you as a teacher leader in using PVAAS data to plan and evaluate programs and student supports in your school.
Resources for Teacher Leaders
- MTSS + PVAAS: Your Work in Tier 1, Core Instruction (PDF)
- MTSS + PVAAS: Your Work in Tier 2 & 3 Supports (PDF)
- PVAAS Reporting at the Student Level: Effective (and Ineffective) Uses (PDF)
- Students at Different Achievement Levels: Using PVAAS Projection Data to Meet Their Needs (PDF)
- Using PVAAS Custom Student Reports for Improved Student Outcomes (PDF)
- Using PVAAS to Inform Post-secondary Discussions and Supports (PDF)
- Setting Student Goals with PVAAS Data (PDF)
- Going Deeper with PVAAS Student Projections and Diagnostic Reports: Individual Student Academic Scheduling Decisions (PDF)
- Using PVAAS to Inform Individual Student Schedules and Academic Course Placement (PDF)
Videos for Teacher Leaders
These resources provide information to assist you as a teacher leader in using PVAAS data to plan professional learning for your school and teachers.
Resources for Teacher Leaders
Professional Learning
A range of PVAAS statewide training opportunities are provided each school year to Pennsylvania’s educators. These are offered through a variety of methods, including webinars, virtual 1:1 sessions, in-person conference sessions, e-Learning, and videos.
- To schedule a virtual 1:1 sessions, click on the PVAAS Virtual Data Consultation link.
- For more information, use visit the Professional Learning webpage or contact the PVAAS Statewide Team via phone: 717-606-1911 or email: pdepvaas@iu13.org.
Support and Assistance
For answers to questions regarding statewide support or professional learning, please contact the PVAAS Statewide Team via phone: 717-606-1911 or email: pdepvaas@iu13.org.