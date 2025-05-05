These resources provide information to assist you in getting started with using PVAAS data in your role as a teacher.
Resources for Teachers
- Achievement & Growth: Using Both Measures to Assess Student Performance (PDF)
- Teachers: Connect PVAAS Reports for Your Purpose (PDF)
- What Educators Should Know about PVAAS Student Projection Probabilities (PDF)
- Companion Guide: Baseball and PVAAS, What's the Connection? (PDF)
- Companion Guide: Achievement? Growth? The Power of Achievement and Growth! (PDF)
- Companion Guide for Teachers, Start Your Engines! (PDF)
- Scatterplot Desk Reference
- Value-Added Desk Reference
- Diagnostic Desk Reference
- Teacher Reports Desk Reference
- Student Report Desk Reference
Videos for Teachers
These resources provide information to assist you as a teacher in using PVAAS data to engage in self-reflection of your professional practices.
Resources for Teachers
- Teacher Self-Reflection Guide (Data Available Teachers) (PDF)
- Teacher Self-Reflection Guide (Non-Data Available Teachers) (PDF)
- PVAAS FAQs from Teachers (PDF)
- Companion Guide: Common Questions about PVAAS Teacher-Specific Reporting (PDF)
- Companion Guide: Understanding PVAAS Teacher Composites (PDF)
- Companion Guide for Recipe for Success: The Right Mix! (PDF)
Videos for Teachers
These resources provide information to assist you as a teacher in using PVAAS to inform your work regarding continuous improvement practices at the school, classroom, and student levels.
Resources for Teachers
Videos for Teachers
These resources provide information to assist you as a teacher in using PVAAS data to plan and differentiate instruction and supports for individual students.
Resources for Teachers
- Students at Different Achievement Levels: Using PVAAS Projection Data to Meet Their Needs (PDF)
- Using PVAAS Custom Student Reports for Improved Student Outcomes (PDF)
- Using PVAAS to Inform Post-secondary Discussions and Supports (PDF)
- PVAAS Reporting at the Student Level: Effective (and Ineffective) Uses (PDF)
- Setting Student Goals with PVAAS Data (PDF)
- Going Deeper with PVAAS Student Projections and Diagnostic Reports: Individual Student Academic Scheduling Decisions (PDF)
- Using PVAAS to Inform Individual Student Schedules and Academic Course Placement (PDF)
Videos for Teachers
These resources provide information to assist you as a teacher in using PVAAS data to collaborate with colleagues across your school and in your grade level/subject area.
Videos for Teachers
Professional Learning
A range of PVAAS statewide training opportunities are provided each school year to Pennsylvania’s educators. These are offered through a variety of methods, including webinars, virtual 1:1 sessions, in-person conference sessions, e-Learning, and videos.
- To schedule a virtual 1:1 sessions, click on the PVAAS Virtual Data Consultation link.
- For more information, use visit the Professional Learning webpage or contact the PVAAS Statewide Team via phone: 717-606-1911 or email: pdepvaas@iu13.org.
Support and Assistance
For answers to questions regarding statewide support or professional learning, please contact the PVAAS Statewide Team via phone: 717-606-1911 or email: pdepvaas@iu13.org.