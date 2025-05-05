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    PVAAS

    Using PVAAS as a Teacher

    The power in PVAAS comes f​​​​rom using key PVAAS reports to inform the work you do every day as a teacher.

    This page offers resources specific to a teacher's purpose in using PVAAS - including the work of engaging in self-reflection, informing continuous improvement practices, planning and differentiating instruction, and collaborating with colleagues. 

    ​These resources provide information to assist you as a teacher in using PVAAS to inform your work regarding continuous improvement practices at the school, classroom, and student levels.

    Resources for Teachers

    Videos for Teachers

    ​These resources provide information to assist you as a teacher in using PVAAS data to collaborate with colleagues across your school and in your grade level/subject area.

    Videos for Teachers

    Professional Learning

    A range of PVAAS statewide training opportunities are provided each school year to Pennsylvania’s educators. These are offered through a variety of methods, including webinars, virtual 1:1 sessions, in-person conference sessions, e-Learning, and videos.

    Support and Assistance

    For answers to questions regarding statewide support or professional learning, please contact the PVAAS Statewide Team via phone: 717-606-1911 or email: pdepvaas@iu13.org.