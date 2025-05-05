These resources provide information to assist you in getting started wth using PVAAS data in your role as a school leader.
Resources for School Leaders
- Achievement & Growth: Using Both Measures to Assess Student Performance (PDF)
- School Leaders: Connect PVAAS Reports for Your Purpose (PDF)
- PVAAS Fall Release: A Four-Step Focus for School Leaders (PDF)
- What Educators Should Know about PVAAS Student Projection Probabilities (PDF)
- Companion Guide: Baseball and PVAAS, What's the Connection? (PDF)
- Companion Guide: Understanding Teacher Composites (PDF)
- Companion Guide: Growth? Achievement? The Power of Growth AND Achievement! (PDF)
Videos for School Leaders
These resources provide information to assist you as a school leader in using PVAAS data to enhance and support the professional practice of teachers.
Resources for School Leaders
- Teacher Self-Reflection Guide (Data Available Teachers) (PDF)
- Teacher Self-Reflection Guide (Non-Data Available Teachers) (PDF)
- Data-Focused Observations & Walkthroughs (PDF)
- Modeling and Supporting Teacher Self-Reflection (PDF)
- Strategies for Conferencing with Teachers (PDF)
- PVAAS FAQs from Teachers (PDF)
- Companion Guide: Understanding PVAAS Teacher Composites (PDF)
- Using Diagnostic and Projection Summary Reports to Support Instructional Decisions for Students (PDF)
Videos for School Leaders
- PEERS Refresh: A Hand-On Tour of What's New (56 min)
- Engaging Your K-12 Teachers across Content Areas to Promote Positive Student Outcomes (1 hour)
- Understanding PVAAS Teacher Composites (11 min)
- Setting Classroom Growth Goals and Priorities with PVAAS (38 min)
- Supporting Teachers in Monitoring Student Progress – Elementary Focus (1 hour)
- Using PVAAS as a Recipe for Success (9 min)
- Getting Real User Conversation: Conferencing with Teachers (39 min)
Pennsylvania Educator Effectiveness Rating System (PEERS) Resources
These resources provide information to assist you as a school leader in using PVAAS to inform your work regarding continuous improvement practices at the school, classroom, and teacher levels.
Resources for School Leaders
Videos for School Leaders
These resources provide information to assist you as a school leader in using PVAAS data to plan and evaluate programs and student supports in your school.
Resources for School Leaders
- MTSS + PVAAS: Your Work in Tier 1, Core Instruction (PDF)
- MTSS + PVAAS: Your Work in Tier 2 & 3 Supports (PDF)
- What's Working? Evaluating & Assessing Your Programs with PVAAS (PDF)
- Students at Different Achievement Levels: Using PVAAS Projection Data to Meet Their Needs (PDF)
- Using PVAAS Custom Student Reports for Improved Student Outcomes (PDF)
- Using PVAAS to Inform Post-secondary Discussions and Supports (PDF)
- PVAAS Reporting at the Student Level: Effective (and Ineffective) Uses (PDF)
Videos for School Leaders
These resources provide information to assist you as a school leader in using PVAAS data to plan professional learning within your school and across grade levels and departments.
Resources for School Leaders
These resources provide information to assist you as a school leader in using PVAAS to determine course offerings, develop and design school schedules, and support individual course selections for students.
Resources for School Leaders
- School Scheduling: Using PVAAS to Inform the School Schedule (PDF)
- PVAAS Projections in Action: Optimize Course Placement Decisions (PDF)
- Going Deeper with PVAAS Student Projections and Diagnostic Reports: Individual Student Academic Scheduling Decisions (PDF)
- Using PVAAS to Inform Individual Student Schedules and Academic Course Placement (PDF)
Videos for School Leaders
Professional Learning
A range of PVAAS statewide training opportunities are provided each school year to Pennsylvania’s educators. These are offered through a variety of methods, including webinars, virtual 1:1 sessions, in-person conference sessions, e-Learning, and videos.
- To schedule a virtual 1:1 sessions, click on the PVAAS Virtual Data Consultation link.
- For more information, use visit the Professional Learning webpage or contact the PVAAS Statewide Team via phone: 717-606-1911 or email: pdepvaas@iu13.org.
Support and Assistance
For answers to questions regarding statewide support or professional learning, please contact the PVAAS Statewide Team via phone: 717-606-1911 or email: pdepvaas@iu13.org.