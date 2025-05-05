Skip to agency navigation
    PVAAS

    ​Using PVAAS as a School Leader

    The power in PVAAS comes from using key PVAAS reports to inform the work you do every day as a school leader.

    This page offers resources specific to a school leader’s purpose in using PVAAS – including the work of supporting the professional practice of teachers, informing continuous improvement plans, evaluating academic programs, planning professional learning, and designing school schedules and course offerings.​​​​
     

    ​These resources provide information to assist you as a school leader in using PVAAS to inform your work regarding continuous improvement practices at the school, classroom, and teacher levels.

    Resources for School Leaders

    Videos for School Leaders

    ​These resources provide information to assist you as a school leader in using PVAAS data to plan professional learning within your school and across grade levels and departments.

    Resources for School Leaders

    Professional Learning

    A range of PVAAS statewide training opportunities are provided each school year to Pennsylvania’s educators. These are offered through a variety of methods, including webinars, virtual 1:1 sessions, in-person conference sessions, e-Learning, and videos.

    Support and Assistance

    For answers to questions regarding statewide support or professional learning, please contact the PVAAS Statewide Team via phone: 717-606-1911 or email: pdepvaas@iu13.org.