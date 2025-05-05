An organization that has been assigned an Administrative Unit Number (AUN) for Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) administrative or program purposes but is not a Local Education Agency (LEA), such as a school district, charter school, intermediate unit, or career and technical center. A MISC designation allows an organization to be assigned an AUN, identified within PDE systems, and participate in specific administrative, reporting, or program activities when appropriate. However, simply being assigned an AUN does not mean the organization is authorized, approved, licensed, or otherwise recognized by PDE to operate as an educational entity. The AUN is an administrative identifier only and should not be interpreted as evidence of PDE approval, licensure, or authorization.