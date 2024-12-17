Listed below are the presentations that were delivered at CWIA’s Fall 2024 LMI Forum at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (I.B.E.W.) 654 headquarters in Boothwyn, PA. The event took place on October 16th and 17th, 2024.

The LMI Program Lineup – Questioning Our Persons of Interest

Join us as we interrogate a panel of suspects accused of producing Labor Market Information from various BLS programs to learn what data is best for your LMI needs.

Was it Professor Plum in the Hall with the Wrench?

If you haven’t got a Clue, learn how employment projections can answer questions about future workforce needs.

Untangling the Web

Join us as we navigate the new website.

Cold Cases: Benefits of the Unlucky

A look at the Unemployment Compensation and Survey of Occupational Injuries and Illnesses Programs

CSI: Common Statistics (Mis)Information

Not all LMI is created equal. There are many terms and concepts that seem the same but are actually very different. Learn how to choose the right data to complete your work.

What Just Happened?

Using the clues just revealed (in the group activity) and other inciteful data sets we reveal how to assess the area’s economic well-being.

Here Today, Gone Tomorrow: The Mystery of the Mobile Workforce

Revealing what we know about workers moving through the workforce using Help Wanted OnLine Job Postings, New Hires, and Wage Records.

The Data Detective: Solving Workforce Program Performance Puzzles

Learn how to decode workforce program metrics and implement data-driven solutions.

Follow the Scooby Snacks

Follow clues to discover career products throughout Crystal Cove