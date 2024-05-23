Work Search & Job Registration

NEW REGISTRATION - To register for employment-search services, follow the steps below:

Go to the PA CareerLink® website and click on "Register as a New User" and then on "Unemployment Compensation (UC) Claimant."



Enter your name and birth date, and select "Yes" when asked whether you have applied for, or are receiving, benefits or services.



Provide your complete Social Security number, and select "Yes" when asked whether you are registering to comply with the UC requirement to register for employment-search services



Click on "Continue."



Provide your personal information and click "Continue."

NOTE: It is crucial that both your name and mailing address are the same in both the UC and PA CareerLink® systems.



Provide the information requested to create a Keystone ID (user name) and password as well as your Hint Questions/Answers. Click "Continue."



Choose an option and create your resume.



Complete your preferences.



Once you have completed the registration process, you will receive a "Registration Confirmation" page. Be sure to print this page or write down your Keystone ID and Participant Identification Number for your records. Do not send the confirmation to the UC service center or PA CareerLink® offices.



PREVIOUS/PARTIAL REGISTRATION - If you previously created a Keystone ID or partially registered with PA CareerLink®, follow the steps below to fully register and avoid ineligibility:

Go to the PA CareerLink® website click on "Sign In/Register" and enter your existing Keystone ID (user name) and password. You will be taken to your Dashboard (home page).



If you have forgotten your Keystone ID or Password , go to www.pacareerlink.pa.gov and click on "Sign In/Register." Then click on "Forgot your Keystone ID/Password?" On the next screen, select "Job Seeker" and choose one of the options provided to retrieve your Keystone ID, reset your password or reset your hint questions and answers. You may be asked to provide the Participant Identification Number assigned to you by the PA CareerLink® system. If you do not know your Participant Identification Number, you have the option of having it mailed to you, emailed to the email address in your PA CareerLink® profile or you can obtain it by contacting your local PA CareerLink® office.

Look in the upper right corner of the Dashboard for the "UC Registration Compliance" box. If the box indicates that your status is "Completed" and that you have fulfilled your UC Job Registration requirements, then you are fully registered. Click the "View UC Confirmation" link and print the confirmation page for your records.



If the box indicates that your status is "Incomplete," click on the "Completion of My Profile" link. Complete all applicable sections (Work Experience, Military Service, Education, etc.) on the Profile Summary page. Once your profile is complete, return to your Dashboard and verify that your UC compliance status is now "Completed." Click the "View UC Confirmation" link and print the confirmation page for your records.



If you do not see a UC Registration Compliance box on your dashboard, contact your local Pennsylvania CareerLink® office to review the status of your account.



For more information on how to complete work registration requirements, please visit the Job Registration user guide.

NOTE: It can take up to one week for the compliance box to appear after your UC claim is filed.



IMPORTANT: When attempting to register, if you receive a message saying that you may already have an account in the system, do NOT assume that you are fully registered for UC purposes. Contact your local PA CareerLink® office to determine if you have an existing account and, if so, whether or not you have completed the elements to satisfy the UC registration requirement. Find your nearest PA CareerLink® office.