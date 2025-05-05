Quick Tips

Logging into the UC system just got easier.



If you forgot your username or password, simply choose the "Forgot Username/Password?" link from the login page. You will receive an email with instructions on how to proceed. If you don't receive an email, you must call the UC Service Center at 888-313-7284 to make sure the correct email address is on file.

If you submit all the information to receive a reset email but are directed to our Contact Us page, this means you entered something incorrectly. We recommend trying again or giving us a call.