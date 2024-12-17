Make a Payment to the PA Department of Labor & Industry

After completing your PA Tier II (PATTS) Report online, please send your signed invoice/certification form with a check or money order enclosed.

Online payments are not currently accepted. Please visit the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know FAQs for more information.

Checks or money orders should be mailed to:

General Mailing Address

PA Department of Labor & Industry

Bureau of Occupational & Industrial Safety / Pennsafe Program

P.O. Box 68571

Harrisburg, PA 17106-8571

or

Certified Mailing Address

PA Department of Labor & Industry

Bureau of Occupational & Industrial Safety / Pennsafe Program

651 Boas Street

Harrisburg, PA 17121-0750