Delinquency Resolution

A compromise is available to employers that have experienced a negative unexpected business event or are experiencing a financial situation that would make it difficult to pay their full Pennsylvania Unemployment Compensation (UC) tax delinquent balance due through a payment plan.

Employers interested in resolving their PA Unemployment Compensation (UC) tax liabilities through a compromise, must follow these steps:

Pay all Employee Withholding, Employer Contributions, and/or Fees due on the employer account.

In general, a compromise offer is only accepted for interest and/or penalties due on employer accounts. Payment for Employee Withholding, Employer Contributions, and/or Fees due must be completed prior to submitting the application. There are certain limited situations (bankruptcy, receivership, or decedent estate) where Employee Withholding and Employer Contributions can be considered. Contact the Collections Support Unit at 1-717-772-4421 to discuss those specific situations.



Please refer to your UC Tax Employer account for current balances due through your employer self-service portal at www.uctax.pa.gov.



Request an application from the Department.



Submit an inquiry to UCTS online at UC Tax Inquiry



Or



Contact the UCTS Collections Support staff 1-717-772-4421



Complete the application in full and submit the applicable compromise payment.

The Department will send you an “Application for Agreement to Compromise”. The application contains additional instructions and guidelines to follow to complete the application for the compromise.



The compromise application can be sent either electronically or on paper.



Please indicate to staff how you would like to receive the application. Additional assistance can be provided from Department staff on how to complete the application.



Electronic Compromise Applications:

You will receive an “Application for Agreement to Compromise” email. The compromise application and compromise payment will be completed through your employer self-service portal at www.uctax.pa.gov.



Paper Compromise Applications:

The paper compromise application will be emailed directly from UCTS Staff or mailed to your address. Return the paper application to the Department representative who provided it to you or mail to:



Office of Tax Services

P.O. Box 60848

Harrisburg, PA 17106-0848



Submit the Compromise Payment

The compromise payment should be made through your employer self-service portal at www.uctax.pa.gov .

A Few Compromise Tips

The compromise process with UCTS is not a back-and-forth negotiation. The Department expects that you are offering your best compromise amount from the start.

The compromise offer payment is not refundable if the compromise is denied and will be applied to the account balance.

Department employees are not permitted to give advice or suggestions about how much to offer.

A compromise dependent on other factors (such as the completion of a payment plan) will not be accepted.

A letter citing the reasons for your request for compromise must be attached with the application.

In general, Employee Withholding, Employer Contributions, and Fees must be paid in full prior to submitting this application. However, there are certain limited situations (bankruptcy, receivership, or decedent estate) where Employee Withholding and Employer Contributions can be considered.