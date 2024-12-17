If your estimated premium is above $30,000.00, the following is required:

Five years of currently valued loss runs

Premiums from each of the past five years of coverage

Documentation of all loss control measures and programs currently being utilized

Down payment of 25%

Large premium applications are handled by our large policy underwriting unit. Large premium estimates may include schedule rating debits or credits and are evaluated based on loss control measures currently in place as well as their effectiveness.

If there are multiple entities to be combined on a single policy, be sure to include a completed ERM-14 form and explain the working relationship between all entities (for additional help see the Application Checklist).