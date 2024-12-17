The .gov means its official.

The Uniform Construction Code (UCC) training and certification regulation provides a listing of organizations and types of organizations that the Department of Labor and Industry deems acceptable as providers of continuing education. No additional approvals are needed for any organization which is specifically listed or that falls under any of the generic types listed in the regulation.

Here are the providers approved via the regulation, along with some specific examples:

The National Conference of States on Building Codes and Standards. A Federal, Commonwealth or state agency: the US Department of Energy; the Governor’s Center for Local Government Services (PA DCED); the Division of Codes and Standards (NJ DCA). An accredited academic institution: any accredited high school, technical or vocational school, junior college, community college, college or university, or a private school licensed or registered with the Pennsylvania Department of Education. A model code agency or its accredited local chapter: the International Code Council (ICC) and any of its local chapters, or a local chapter accredited by any of the three model code organizations (BOCA, ICBO or SBCCI) which consolidated their operations into the ICC. A trade association representing design professionals or the construction industry: the American Institute of Architects-Pennsylvania; the Pennsylvania Society of Professional Engineers; the Pennsylvania Builders Association; the Pennsylvania Housing Research Center. A national standards writing organization: the American Society of Mechanical Engineers; the National Fire Protection Association. An association serving or representing Commonwealth municipalities: the Pennsylvania League of Cities and Municipalities; the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs; the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Commissioners; the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors. Testing-providers approved under section 401.6 of the training and certification regulation: Prometric, the ICC, the Pennsylvania Construction Codes Academy, any of the organizations accredited by ASME to certify persons as Qualified Elevator Inspectors, etc.

All continuing education providers should take note of the following:

The Department’s Training and Certification regulation specifies that an applicant for re-certification must complete from 15 to 45 credit hours of continuing education, at least 1/3 of which must be directly related to his/her code certification categories . Further, one continuing education credit will be granted for each hour of classroom time. The regulation requires applicants for re-certification to submit evidence of the following: Name and address of the training provider; date attended; title of the course; subject matter of the course; and, credit hours received. It is critical that CE certificates provide sufficient information regarding course content, to enable the Department to determine if a course is related to a specific area of UCC certification (as opposed to a course like "Math Refresher Course for Code Officials" that cannot be counted toward the requirement highlighted in bold letters above).



Additional continuing education providers will be approved by the Department on an ad hoc basis and listed here. The following additional providers have been approved:

Provider Name Effective Date

of Approval @ Your Pace Online August 25, 2014 @Home Prep June 30, 2014 180 Degree Education June 3, 2008 3M Fire Protection Products August 30, 2006 A&J Code Associates December 23, 2024 Advanced Code Group October 7, 2013 AEC Daily Corp August 25, 2020 Affordable Comfort, Inc. August 30, 2007 Alan Chech Electrical Seminars December 18, 2008 All Trades Training & Educational Services October 24, 2005 ​Alternative Energy Solutions LLC ​August 12, 2022 American Fire Sprinkler Association Mid-Atlantic Chapter August 24, 2017 American Inspection Agency Inc. (of Delaware) January 11, 2006 American Trainco, Inc., dba TPC Trainco February 12, 2007 American Wood Council August 9, 2013 APA The Engineered Wood Association October 24, 2008 Approved Code Services, Inc. April 28, 2009 Armstrong World Industries April 13, 2012 Associated Builders & Contractors Eastern PA Chapter March 16, 2016 Atlantic Inland Inspections, Inc. February 28, 2003 Automatic Fire Alarm Association August 9, 2022 Barry Isett & Associates Inc. OOctober 5, 2023 BASF October 25, 2011 Berks County Building and Code Association October 30, 2019 Berkshire Systems Group, Inc. January 11, 2018 Blaze Master Fire Sprinkler Systems July 13, 2010 BlueVolt June 2, 2017 Boise Cascade Engineering Wood Products June 12, 2013 Broad Run Consultants, Ltd. March 19, 2007 Buddenbohn-Hagberg Associates July 30, 2004 Building and Fire Code Academy April 17, 2003 Bureau Veritas North America February 25, 2008 Campbell Consultants February 24, 2004 Captive Aire Systems, Inc. September 19, 2011 Casey, O’Malley Associates December 27, 2012 CEA Code Enforcement Associates March 13, 2013 Central PA Chapter of Construction Specifications Institute February 10, 2011 CF Associates Fire Safety Consulting June 14, 2018 Centre Region Council of Governments November 28, 2016 Chubb Group of Insurance Companies June 3, 2008 Clark Western Building Systems August 13, 2008 Code Compliance Classes January 13, 2005 ​Code Enforcement Officer Safety Foundation ​January 3, 2023 Code Inspections, Inc. December 29, 2004 CodeMaster Inspection Services, Inc. June 30, 2006 Code.Sys Code Consulting July 14, 2003 Commonwealth Code Inspection Service, Inc. April 28, 2004 Comprehensive Education Solutions, LLC November 9, 2010 Concrete Foundations Association of North America August 16, 2005 Conquest Firespray, LLC October 30, 2019 Construction Training Service December 13, 2010 Cooper Bussmann March 13, 2012 CSA Group January 14, 2016 David Diamentes Code Training and Consulting June 7, 2004 Davis Technical Training December 22, 2006 Delaware Riverkeeper Network February 28, 2012 Dietrich Metal Framing November 17, 2008 Dow Building Solutions June 2, 2009 EIWPF-QEI January 15, 2008 Electrical Association of Philadelphia June 7, 2004 Electric Education Center July 25, 2005 Electrical Diagnostic Surveys June 13, 2013 Electrical League of Eastern Ohio, Inc. April 25, 2011 Electrical League of Western PA December 26, 2019 Electrical Training Course January 16, 2016 Electronic Security Association May 5, 2011 Electures April 28, 2015 Elevator Safety & Technical Services October 23, 2012 Elevator World, Inc. June 3, 2008 Energy & Environmental Building Alliance May 12, 2015 Energy Transfer Technology, Inc. January 11, 2012 England Enterprises Training Division, LLC April 13, 2012 Exceptional Training by Michal Hofkin October 31, 2019 Failure & Damage Analysis, Inc May 01, 2012 Fairhill Seminars and Electrical Education, LLC September 30, 2008 Famous Enterprises February 25, 2019 Fasten Master May 6, 2010 ​Faulkner Inspection Services LLC ​March 3, 2022 Fire Safety Consultants, Inc. April 18, 2007 Fire Smarts, LLC May 24, 2010 Focal Partners Consulting, LLC February 16, 2011 Franklin Engineering, Inc. February 28, 2008 Generac Power Systems October 11, 2013 ​Great Lakes ADA Center ​May 5, 2023 HalfMoon Education Inc. January 17, 2017 ​HeatSpring, LLC ​January 22, 2021 ​High Environmental Health & Safety Consulting ​August 6, 2018 HILTI, Inc. June 20, 2008 Hoover Treated Wood Products, Inc. March 10, 2004 IBEW Local #98 Apprenticeship Training October 18, 2005 IBEW Local 269 April 29, 2008 IBEW Local 313 March 26, 2010 Icynene, Inc. June 6, 2005 I.E.C.A. of Philadelphia and Vicinity April 11, 2003 iLevel by Weyerhauser August 21, 2007 Infinite Solar July 9, 2012 Institute for Technical Advancement July 6, 2005 Integra Code Consultants May 31, 2017 International Association of Electrical Inspectors (inc. all divisions and chapters) March 16, 2004 International Code Consultants, Inc. June 7, 2004 International Union of Operating Engineers Local 95 Training Fund July 29, 2002 JADE Learning December 19, 2011 JATC LU 524 October 15, 2015 James G. Munger & Associates, Inc. December 5, 2008 James Meyer Consulting, Inc. March 15, 2010 JCR Productions, Inc. December 21, 2007 Jensen Hughes Academy August 12, 2016 John Kent February 9, 2017 Keene Building Products July 8, 2009 Kelly P. Reynolds Associates, Inc. August 21, 2002 Kwik Service Group, LLC October 3, 2006 Lancaster County Code Association December 19, 2016 Lancaster County Zoning & Building Officials Association March 20, 2014 Lewellyn Technology, LLC June 26, 2013 Lewellyn Technology, LLC June 26, 2013 Lexipol, FireRescue 1 Academy June 1, 2020 ​Liberty Inspection Group ​April 6, 2004 ​Liberty Inspection Limited ​August 9, 2022 Liberty Mechanical Corp January 14, 2016 Lightwave Learning December 15, 2016 Lorman Education Services February 14, 2006 Lower Allen Township Department of Public Safety June 6, 2023 Lubrizol Advanced materials, Inc. July 17, 2014 National Fire Protection Association December 3, 2019 M.C. Dean, Inc. March 15, 2013 McKEON October 3, 2023 McPartland Electrical Education Institute June 26, 2008 Michael L. Savage, LLC September 2, 2016 Middle Department Inspection Agency, Inc. March 4, 2003 Mike Holt Enterprises, Inc. April 20, 2010 Montgomery County Fire Academy March 29, 2007 Mr. Electric January 28, 2008 M. S. Electrical Training April 27, 2010 Murphy Electric Company October 17, 2002 MyElectricalCeu November 15, 2010 NAESA International March 17, 2014 NAT PRO Seminars, Inc. April 5, 2007 National Association of Elevator Contractors June 26, 2013 National Burglar & Fire Alarm Association August 28, 2008 National Code Seminars June 18, 2007 National Electrical Contractors Association (inc. all its chapters) January 25, 2006 ​National Fire Sprinkler Association August 18, 2020​ National Technology Transfer, Inc. October 19, 2004 National Training Institute September 4, 2003 No-Burn of Northeast PA October 2, 2008 Northeast Spa & Pool Association May 26, 2011 ​Northeast Training Institute ​July 1, 2021 Nu Wool Company June 10, 2008 Ohio Electrical Training October 30, 2019 PA Burglar & Fire Alarm Association January 18, 2005 PA Association of Arson Investigators June 12, 2017 Pa Certified Inspectors Inc. February 27, 2015 Performance Systems Development October 15, 2015 Penn State Inspection Agency January 11, 2006 Pennsylvania Association of Zoning Officials September 16, 2010 Pennsylvania Concrete Masonry Association May 16, 2014 Pennsylvania Concrete Promotion Council November 17, 2004 Pennsylvania Municipal Code Alliance, Inc. January 14, 2016 Pennsylvania Municipal Planning Education Institute May 24, 2012 ​Pennsylvania Ski Area Association September 1, 2022

Pfleiderer Electrical Consulting June 17, 2013 Phillie Electrical Inspections September 19, 2013 Phoenix Safety & Associates, LLC February 12, 2012 Pittsburgh Sprinkler Fitters Local Union 542 June 13, 2013 Powers Fasteners, Inc. February 19, 2010 Print-O-Stat May 7, 2012 QDOT Engineering, LLC June 27, 2016 RedVector.Com April 28, 2015 Resource Dynamics/Green Building Education November 12, 2009 ​RG Electrical Inspection Agency ​July 5, 2023 Robertson Heating Supply January 8, 2019 Schneider Electric February 18, 2005 Scranton Electricians' JATC (Local # 81) January 23, 2007 SE Solutions LCC October 6, 2016 Simpson Strong-Tie Corporation Inc. February 19, 2008 Smoke Guard Corporation January 10, 2005 Specialty Product & Insulation Company March 9, 2007 ​Stark Safety Consultants ​August 25, 2021 ​State Inspection Authority ​March 26, 2021 Steamfitter L.U 449 September 9, 2019 Steel Joist Institute February 12, 2013 Structural Building Components Association August 29, 2008 Superior Industrial Insulation Company February 14, 2012 Superior Walls of America, Ltd. September 27, 2006 Tapco Group March 11, 2011 Technical Education Services January 11, 2006 ​Technical Sales & Consulting, LLC ​May 20, 2022 ​The Boeing Company June 2, 2021​ The Center for Campus Fire Safety June 19, 2013 Thermal Ceramics, Inc. April 6, 2007 Tri State ASHI August 19, 2015 Tyco July 9, 2012 UL (Underwriters Laboratories) July 12, 2002 United Inspection Agency July 26, 2004 United Spinal Association January 13, 2005 Urban Engineers, Inc. June 6, 2019 USP Structural Connectors August 9, 2013 ​VE-Tech ​February 20, 2023 ​Vector Solutions ​July 14, 2016 Victaulic March 16, 2016 ​Warshauer Electric Supply ​March 1, 2023 Wilkes-Barre Electrical JATC June 19, 2013 Williams Training Agency July 13, 2004 Zack Academy, Inc. October 15, 2015 Zenith Design Group, Inc. May 27, 2003 ZweigWhite, LLC. October 28, 2011

Organizations or institutions not encompassed within the eight categories listed above and which desire to be approved should download, fill out and submit the application listed at the bottom of this page. It is critical that applicants provide the name of at least one government agency, model code agency, national standards writing organization or professional organization that has granted their members or other individuals continuing education credits for courses provided by the applicant. There is no fee associated with this application. Simply fill out the form and submit it to:

Chief, UCC Division

PA Department of Labor and Industry

651 Boas Street, Room 1613

Harrisburg, PA 17121-0750

If you have questions about the application form, call 717-787-3806, select "1" and then "4".

