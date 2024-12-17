Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

     

    The Uniform Construction Code (UCC) training and certification regulation provides a listing of organizations and types of organizations that the Department of Labor and Industry deems acceptable as providers of continuing education. No additional approvals are needed for any organization which is specifically listed or that falls under any of the generic types listed in the regulation.

    Here are the providers approved via the regulation, along with some specific examples:

    1. The National Conference of States on Building Codes and Standards.
    2. A Federal, Commonwealth or state agency: the US Department of Energy; the Governor’s Center for Local Government Services (PA DCED); the Division of Codes and Standards (NJ DCA).
    3. An accredited academic institution: any accredited high school, technical or vocational school, junior college, community college, college or university, or a private school licensed or registered with the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
    4. A model code agency or its accredited local chapter: the International Code Council (ICC) and any of its local chapters, or a local chapter accredited by any of the three model code organizations (BOCA, ICBO or SBCCI) which consolidated their operations into the ICC.
    5. A trade association representing design professionals or the construction industry: the American Institute of Architects-Pennsylvania; the Pennsylvania Society of Professional Engineers; the Pennsylvania Builders Association; the Pennsylvania Housing Research Center.
    6. A national standards writing organization: the American Society of Mechanical Engineers; the National Fire Protection Association.
    7. An association serving or representing Commonwealth municipalities: the Pennsylvania League of Cities and Municipalities; the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs; the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Commissioners; the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors.
    8. Testing-providers approved under section 401.6 of the training and certification regulation: Prometric, the ICC, the Pennsylvania Construction Codes Academy, any of the organizations accredited by ASME to certify persons as Qualified Elevator Inspectors, etc.

    All continuing education providers should take note of the following:

      • The Department’s Training and Certification regulation specifies that an applicant for re-certification must complete from 15 to 45 credit hours of continuing education, at least 1/3 of which must be directly related to his/her code certification categories. Further, one continuing education credit will be granted for each hour of classroom time.
      • The regulation requires applicants for re-certification to submit evidence of the following: Name and address of the training provider; date attended; title of the course; subject matter of the course; and, credit hours received.
      • It is critical that CE certificates provide sufficient information regarding course content, to enable the Department to determine if a course is related to a specific area of UCC certification (as opposed to a course like "Math Refresher Course for Code Officials" that cannot be counted toward the requirement highlighted in bold letters above).

    Additional continuing education providers will be approved by the Department on an ad hoc basis and listed here. The following additional providers have been approved:

    Provider Name

    Effective Date
    of Approval

    @ Your Pace Online

    August 25, 2014

    @Home Prep

    June 30, 2014

    180 Degree Education

    June 3, 2008

    3M Fire Protection Products

    August 30, 2006

    A&J Code AssociatesDecember 23, 2024

    Advanced Code Group

    October 7, 2013

    AEC Daily Corp

    August 25, 2020

    Affordable Comfort, Inc.

    August 30, 2007

    Alan Chech Electrical Seminars

    December 18, 2008

    All Trades Training & Educational Services

    October 24, 2005

    ​Alternative Energy Solutions LLC

    ​August 12, 2022

    American Fire Sprinkler Association Mid-Atlantic Chapter

    August 24, 2017

    American Inspection Agency Inc. (of Delaware)

    January 11, 2006

    American Trainco, Inc., dba TPC Trainco

    February 12, 2007

    American Wood Council

    August 9, 2013

    APA The Engineered Wood Association

    October 24, 2008

    Approved Code Services, Inc.

    April 28, 2009

    Armstrong World Industries

    April 13, 2012

    Associated Builders & Contractors Eastern PA Chapter

    March 16, 2016

    Atlantic Inland Inspections, Inc.

    February 28, 2003

    Automatic Fire Alarm Association

    August 9, 2022

    Barry Isett & Associates Inc.

    OOctober 5, 2023

    BASF

    October 25, 2011

    Berks County Building and Code Association

    October 30, 2019

    Berkshire Systems Group, Inc.

    January 11, 2018

    Blaze Master Fire Sprinkler Systems

    July 13, 2010

    BlueVolt

    June 2, 2017

    Boise Cascade Engineering Wood Products

    June 12, 2013

    Broad Run Consultants, Ltd.

    March 19, 2007

    Buddenbohn-Hagberg Associates

    July 30, 2004

    Building and Fire Code Academy

    April 17, 2003

    Bureau Veritas North America

    February 25, 2008

    Campbell Consultants

    February 24, 2004

    Captive Aire Systems, Inc.

    September 19, 2011

    Casey, O’Malley Associates

    December 27, 2012

    CEA Code Enforcement Associates

    March 13, 2013

    Central PA Chapter of Construction Specifications Institute

    February 10, 2011

    CF Associates Fire Safety Consulting

    June 14, 2018

    Centre Region Council of Governments

    November 28, 2016

    Chubb Group of Insurance Companies

    June 3, 2008

    Clark Western Building Systems

    August 13, 2008

    Code Compliance Classes

    January 13, 2005

    ​Code Enforcement Officer Safety Foundation

    ​January 3, 2023

    Code Inspections, Inc.

    December 29, 2004

    CodeMaster Inspection Services, Inc.

    June 30, 2006

    Code.Sys Code Consulting

    July 14, 2003

    Commonwealth Code Inspection Service, Inc.

    April 28, 2004

    Comprehensive Education Solutions, LLC

    November 9, 2010

    Concrete Foundations Association of North America

    August 16, 2005

    Conquest Firespray, LLC

    October 30, 2019

    Construction Training Service

    December 13, 2010

    Cooper Bussmann

    March 13, 2012

    CSA Group

    January 14, 2016

    David Diamentes Code Training and Consulting

    June 7, 2004

    Davis Technical Training

    December 22, 2006

    Delaware Riverkeeper Network

    February 28, 2012

    Dietrich Metal Framing

    November 17, 2008

    Dow Building Solutions

    June 2, 2009

    EIWPF-QEI

    January 15, 2008

    Electrical Association of Philadelphia

    June 7, 2004

    Electric Education Center

    July 25, 2005

    Electrical Diagnostic Surveys

    June 13, 2013

    Electrical League of Eastern Ohio, Inc.

    April 25, 2011

    Electrical League of Western PA

    December 26, 2019

    Electrical Training Course

    January 16, 2016

    Electronic Security Association

    May 5, 2011

    Electures

    April 28, 2015

    Elevator Safety & Technical Services

    October 23, 2012

    Elevator World, Inc.

    June 3, 2008

    Energy & Environmental Building Alliance

    May 12, 2015

    Energy Transfer Technology, Inc.

    January 11, 2012

    England Enterprises Training Division, LLC

    April 13, 2012

    Exceptional Training by Michal Hofkin

    October 31, 2019

    Failure & Damage Analysis, Inc

    May 01, 2012

    Fairhill Seminars and Electrical Education, LLC

    September 30, 2008

    Famous Enterprises

    February 25, 2019

    Fasten Master

    May 6, 2010

    ​Faulkner Inspection Services LLC

    ​March 3, 2022

    Fire Safety Consultants, Inc.

    April 18, 2007

    Fire Smarts, LLC

    May 24, 2010

    Focal Partners Consulting, LLC

    February 16, 2011

    Franklin Engineering, Inc.

    February 28, 2008

    Generac Power Systems

    October 11, 2013

    ​Great Lakes ADA Center

    ​May 5, 2023

    HalfMoon Education Inc.

    January 17, 2017

    ​HeatSpring, LLC

    ​January 22, 2021

    ​High Environmental Health & Safety Consulting

    ​August 6, 2018

    HILTI, Inc.

    June 20, 2008

    Hoover Treated Wood Products, Inc.

    March 10, 2004

    IBEW Local #98 Apprenticeship Training

    October 18, 2005

    IBEW Local 269

    April 29, 2008

    IBEW Local 313

    March 26, 2010

    Icynene, Inc.

    June 6, 2005

    I.E.C.A. of Philadelphia and Vicinity

    April 11, 2003

    iLevel by Weyerhauser

    August 21, 2007

    Infinite Solar

    July 9, 2012

    Institute for Technical Advancement

    July 6, 2005

    Integra Code Consultants

    May 31, 2017

    International Association of Electrical Inspectors (inc. all divisions and chapters)

    March 16, 2004

    International Code Consultants, Inc.

    June 7, 2004

    International Union of Operating Engineers Local 95 Training Fund

    July 29, 2002

    JADE Learning

    December 19, 2011

    JATC LU 524

    October 15, 2015

    James G. Munger & Associates, Inc.

    December 5, 2008

    James Meyer Consulting, Inc.

    March 15, 2010

    JCR Productions, Inc.

    December 21, 2007

    Jensen Hughes Academy

    August 12, 2016

    John Kent

    February 9, 2017

    Keene Building Products

    July 8, 2009

    Kelly P. Reynolds Associates, Inc.

    August 21, 2002

    Kwik Service Group, LLC

    October 3, 2006

    Lancaster County Code Association

    December 19, 2016

    Lancaster County Zoning & Building Officials Association

    March 20, 2014

    Lewellyn Technology, LLC

    June 26, 2013

    Lewellyn Technology, LLC

    June 26, 2013

    Lexipol, FireRescue 1 Academy

    June 1, 2020

    ​Liberty Inspection Group

    ​April 6, 2004

    ​Liberty Inspection Limited

    ​August 9, 2022

    Liberty Mechanical Corp

    January 14, 2016

    Lightwave Learning

    December 15, 2016

    Lorman Education Services

    February 14, 2006

    Lower Allen Township Department of Public Safety

    June 6, 2023

    Lubrizol Advanced materials, Inc.

    July 17, 2014

    National Fire Protection Association

    December 3, 2019

    M.C. Dean, Inc.

    March 15, 2013

    McKEON

    October 3, 2023

    McPartland Electrical Education Institute

    June 26, 2008

    Michael L. Savage, LLC

    September 2, 2016

    Middle Department Inspection Agency, Inc.

    March 4, 2003

    Mike Holt Enterprises, Inc.

    April 20, 2010

    Montgomery County Fire Academy

    March 29, 2007

    Mr. Electric

    January 28, 2008

    M. S. Electrical Training

    April 27, 2010

    Murphy Electric Company

    October 17, 2002

    MyElectricalCeu

    November 15, 2010

    NAESA International

    March 17, 2014

    NAT PRO Seminars, Inc.

    April 5, 2007

    National Association of Elevator Contractors

    June 26, 2013

    National Burglar & Fire Alarm Association

    August 28, 2008

    National Code Seminars

    June 18, 2007

    National Electrical Contractors Association (inc. all its chapters)

    January 25, 2006

    ​National Fire Sprinkler Association

    August 18, 2020​

    National Technology Transfer, Inc.

    October 19, 2004

    National Training Institute

    September 4, 2003

    No-Burn of Northeast PA

    October 2, 2008

    Northeast Spa & Pool Association

    May 26, 2011

    ​Northeast Training Institute

    ​July 1, 2021

    Nu Wool Company

    June 10, 2008

    Ohio Electrical Training

    October 30, 2019

    PA Burglar & Fire Alarm Association

    January 18, 2005

    PA Association of Arson Investigators

    June 12, 2017

    Pa Certified Inspectors Inc.

    February 27, 2015

    Performance Systems Development

    October 15, 2015

    Penn State Inspection Agency

    January 11, 2006

    Pennsylvania Association of Zoning Officials

    September 16, 2010

    Pennsylvania Concrete Masonry Association

    May 16, 2014

    Pennsylvania Concrete Promotion Council

    November 17, 2004

    Pennsylvania Municipal Code Alliance, Inc.

    January 14, 2016

    Pennsylvania Municipal Planning Education Institute

    May 24, 2012

    ​Pennsylvania Ski Area Association

    September 1, 2022

    Pfleiderer Electrical Consulting

    June 17, 2013

    Phillie Electrical Inspections

    September 19, 2013

    Phoenix Safety & Associates, LLC

    February 12, 2012

    Pittsburgh Sprinkler Fitters Local Union 542

    June 13, 2013

    Powers Fasteners, Inc.

    February 19, 2010

    Print-O-Stat

    May 7, 2012

    QDOT Engineering, LLC

    June 27, 2016

    RedVector.Com

    April 28, 2015

    Resource Dynamics/Green Building Education

    November 12, 2009

    ​RG Electrical Inspection Agency

    ​July 5, 2023

    Robertson Heating Supply

    January 8, 2019

    Schneider Electric

    February 18, 2005

    Scranton Electricians' JATC (Local # 81)

    January 23, 2007

    SE Solutions LCC

    October 6, 2016

    Simpson Strong-Tie Corporation Inc.

    February 19, 2008

    Smoke Guard Corporation

    January 10, 2005

    Specialty Product & Insulation Company

    March 9, 2007

    ​Stark Safety Consultants

    August 25, 2021

    ​State Inspection Authority

    ​March 26, 2021

    Steamfitter L.U 449

    September 9, 2019

    Steel Joist Institute

    February 12, 2013

    Structural Building Components Association

    August 29, 2008

    Superior Industrial Insulation Company

    February 14, 2012

    Superior Walls of America, Ltd.

    September 27, 2006

    Tapco Group

    March 11, 2011

    Technical Education Services

    January 11, 2006

    ​Technical Sales & Consulting, LLC

    ​May 20, 2022

    ​The Boeing Company

    June 2, 2021​

    The Center for Campus Fire Safety

    June 19, 2013

    Thermal Ceramics, Inc.

    April 6, 2007

    Tri State ASHI

    August 19, 2015

    Tyco

    July 9, 2012

    UL (Underwriters Laboratories)

    July 12, 2002

    United Inspection Agency

    July 26, 2004

    United Spinal Association

    January 13, 2005

    Urban Engineers, Inc.

    June 6, 2019

    USP Structural Connectors

    August 9, 2013

    ​VE-Tech

    ​February 20, 2023

    ​Vector Solutions

    ​July 14, 2016

    Victaulic

    March 16, 2016

    ​Warshauer Electric Supply

    ​March 1, 2023

    Wilkes-Barre Electrical JATC

    June 19, 2013

    Williams Training Agency

    July 13, 2004

    Zack Academy, Inc.

    October 15, 2015

    Zenith Design Group, Inc.

    May 27, 2003

    ZweigWhite, LLC.

    October 28, 2011

    Organizations or institutions not encompassed within the eight categories listed above and which desire to be approved should download, fill out and submit the application listed at the bottom of this page. It is critical that applicants provide the name of at least one government agency, model code agency, national standards writing organization or professional organization that has granted their members or other individuals continuing education credits for courses provided by the applicant. There is no fee associated with this application. Simply fill out the form and submit it to:

    Chief, UCC Division
    PA Department of Labor and Industry
    651 Boas Street, Room 1613
    Harrisburg, PA 17121-0750

    If you have questions about the application form, call 717-787-3806, select "1" and then "4".

    Continuing Education Provider Application