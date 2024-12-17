Skip to agency navigation
    Center for Occupational Readiness (COR)

    The Center for Occupational Readiness (COR) offers students basic instruction in Language Arts, Math, Customer Service and Retail Sales Operations, Study Skills, and Essential Workplace Skills. Students learn professional workplace skills that will prepare them to enter the workforce or an education program. COR is open entrance and exit.

    Program length

    • 420 hours
    • 1 term (4 months)

    COR Course Descriptions

    Customer Service

     

    		Students develop skills to effectively interact with coworkers, supervisors, and customers. COR students will spend time in the store assisting customers with purchases, cleaning, stocking, and seasonal decorating.
    Essential Workplace SkillsProvides instruction and activities on learning styles, note-taking, general health, financial/digital literacy, and Career Prepped modules.
    Trade Occupation Workplace SkillsCOR students with interest in trade occupations are introduced to the safety and health, basic tool and equipment usage, and related foundational workplace skills for the trade environment.
    Study Skills

    Provides study skills and general success strategies for postsecondary education and the workplace.

     

    Team Building and Collaboration

    		Students engage in project-based learning activities to develop the interpersonal and teamwork skills for workplace success.
    MathProvides instruction in whole numbers, fractions, decimals, and percentages. Vocational related units to achieve math competencies necessary for a vocational training area is included.
    Language ArtsProvide basic instruction in grammar and reading. Emphasis is on using trade-specific vocabulary to enhance learning prior to trade program start. Instruction in communication prepares students to interact effectively in a workplace setting.
    Driver’s EducationInterested COR students can acquire a Pennsylvania driver’s license. Students can participate in diver’s education to prepare and test for a diver’s permit, attend diver’s education classroom instruction and/or behind-the-wheel driver’s training, and take the driver’s exam.

     