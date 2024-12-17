Center for Occupational Readiness (COR)

Program length
- 420 hours
- 1 term (4 months)
COR Course Descriptions
Customer Service
|Students develop skills to effectively interact with coworkers, supervisors, and customers. COR students will spend time in the store assisting customers with purchases, cleaning, stocking, and seasonal decorating.
|Essential Workplace Skills
|Provides instruction and activities on learning styles, note-taking, general health, financial/digital literacy, and Career Prepped modules.
|Trade Occupation Workplace Skills
|COR students with interest in trade occupations are introduced to the safety and health, basic tool and equipment usage, and related foundational workplace skills for the trade environment.
|Study Skills
Provides study skills and general success strategies for postsecondary education and the workplace.
Team Building and Collaboration
|Students engage in project-based learning activities to develop the interpersonal and teamwork skills for workplace success.
|Math
|Provides instruction in whole numbers, fractions, decimals, and percentages. Vocational related units to achieve math competencies necessary for a vocational training area is included.
|Language Arts
|Provide basic instruction in grammar and reading. Emphasis is on using trade-specific vocabulary to enhance learning prior to trade program start. Instruction in communication prepares students to interact effectively in a workplace setting.
|Driver’s Education
|Interested COR students can acquire a Pennsylvania driver’s license. Students can participate in diver’s education to prepare and test for a diver’s permit, attend diver’s education classroom instruction and/or behind-the-wheel driver’s training, and take the driver’s exam.