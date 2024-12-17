Center for Occupational Readiness (COR)

Customer Service Students develop skills to effectively interact with coworkers, supervisors, and customers. COR students will spend time in the store assisting customers with purchases, cleaning, stocking, and seasonal decorating.

Essential Workplace Skills Provides instruction and activities on learning styles, note-taking, general health, financial/digital literacy, and Career Prepped modules.

Trade Occupation Workplace Skills COR students with interest in trade occupations are introduced to the safety and health, basic tool and equipment usage, and related foundational workplace skills for the trade environment.

Study Skills Provides study skills and general success strategies for postsecondary education and the workplace.

Team Building and Collaboration Students engage in project-based learning activities to develop the interpersonal and teamwork skills for workplace success.

Math Provides instruction in whole numbers, fractions, decimals, and percentages. Vocational related units to achieve math competencies necessary for a vocational training area is included.

Language Arts Provide basic instruction in grammar and reading. Emphasis is on using trade-specific vocabulary to enhance learning prior to trade program start. Instruction in communication prepares students to interact effectively in a workplace setting.