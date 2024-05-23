Academic Support Programs

Academic Success Center
Academic Success Center services include:
- Academic advising
- Open classrooms/lab hours during evenings and weekends
- Workshops in basic study skills
- Tutorial services - professional and peer
- Academic, financial and personal counseling
- Information about career options
- Study center tutoring area
- Academic collaboration with CTI at HGAC faculty
TRIO Student Support Services
The Student Support Services (SSS) Program's goal is to increase retention and graduation rates, and to facilitate the process of transition from one level of higher education to the next. It also supports students with disabilities by:
- Providing opportunities for academic development
- Assisting students with basic requirements
- Motivating students to successfully complete postsecondary education
ACT 101 Program
The ACT 101 Program, administered by the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA), is a part of Pennsylvania’s Higher Education Equal Opportunity program. ACT 101 provides academic support services for students enrolled in a program leading to an undergraduate credential (diploma, certificate or degree). Eligible students are admitted to the ACT 101 program based on their academic potential and motivation despite educational, economic, or cultural disadvantages which might hinder their ability to pursue higher education. Students must be a Pennsylvania resident and have an annual income within ACT 101 guidelines. CTI at HGAC’s ACT 101 Program started in 1987 and continues to enhance CTI student success through academic performance and retention.
SSS Project Eligibility
SSS projects may be sponsored only by institutions of higher education or combinations of institutions of higher education. Eligible students include:
- First-generation college students
- Low income students
- Students with disabilities in need of academic assistance
Two thirds of students participating in SSS projects must be first-generation college students from low income families or students with disabilities. One-third of students participating in SSS projects must also come from low-income families. Students must be enrolled or accepted for enrollment in a degree or diploma program of postsecondary education at a grantee institution.