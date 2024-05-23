Meeting Dates
In accordance with the Sunshine Law Meeting Notice, (Act of October 15, 1998, P.L. 729, No. 93.), proposed Elevator Safety Board meeting dates are published as a matter of public record. Meeting dates are subject to change based on Board Members' schedules and, if changed, republication is made.
All meetings will begin at 10:00 a.m. in Conference Room E-100, Labor & Industry Building unless otherwise stated.
If you wish to attend a scheduled meeting of the Elevator Safety Board by telephone, please use the below information:
Teleconference Call-in Number – 267-332-8737
Attendee Code: Please refer to meeting date listed below.
To attend this meeting on your computer, please contact RA-LIELEVSAFETYBD@pa.gov for the invitation/link.
The proposed meeting dates are as follows:
2024 Elevator Safety Board Meetings
|Tuesday, January 16 Attendee Code: 666345723 Agenda
|Tuesday, February 20 Attendee Code: 330422913 Agenda
|Tuesday, March 19 Attendee Code: 495397820 Agenda
|Tuesday, April 16 Attendee Code: 387830612 Agenda
|Tuesday, May 21 Attendee Code: 195499527 Agenda
|Tuesday, June 18 Attendee Code: 58313303 Agenda
|Tuesday, July 16 Attendee Code: 65287557 Agenda
|Tuesday, August 20 Attendee Code: 587267471 Agenda
|Tuesday, September 17 Attendee Code: 627274673 Agenda
|Tuesday, October 15 Attendee Code: 367977839 Agenda
|Tuesday, November 19 Attendee Code: 790441363 Agenda
|Tuesday, December 17