In accordance with the Sunshine Law Meeting Notice, (Act of October 15, 1998, P.L. 729, No. 93.), proposed Elevator Safety Board meeting dates are published as a matter of public record. Meeting dates are subject to change based on Board Members' schedules and, if changed, republication is made.

All meetings will begin at 10:00 a.m. in Conference Room E-100, Labor & Industry Building unless otherwise stated.

If you wish to attend a scheduled meeting of the Elevator Safety Board by telephone, please use the below information:

Teleconference Call-in Number – 267-332-8737

Attendee Code: Please refer to meeting date listed below.

To attend this meeting on your computer, please contact RA-LIELEVSAFETYBD@pa.gov for the invitation/link.

The proposed meeting dates are as follows: