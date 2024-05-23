Skip to agency navigation
    Meeting Dates

    The Elevator Safety Board meets at least once each month to hold hearings and to consider appeals and requests on the elevator regulations within its jurisdiction. 

    In accordance with the Sunshine Law Meeting Notice, (Act of October 15, 1998, P.L. 729, No. 93.), proposed Elevator Safety Board meeting dates are published as a matter of public record. Meeting dates are subject to change based on Board Members' schedules and, if changed, republication is made.

    All meetings will begin at 10:00 a.m. in Conference Room E-100, Labor & Industry Building unless otherwise stated.

    If you wish to attend a scheduled meeting of the Elevator Safety Board by telephone, please use the below information:
    Teleconference Call-in Number – 267-332-8737

    Attendee Code: Please refer to meeting date listed below.
    To attend this meeting on your computer, please contact RA-LIELEVSAFETYBD@pa.gov for the invitation/link.

    The proposed meeting dates are as follows:

    2024 Elevator Safety Board Meetings

    Tuesday, January 16   Attendee Code: 666345723   Agenda
    Tuesday, February 20 ​Attendee Code: 330422913    Agenda
    Tuesday, March 19 ​Attendee Code: 495397820 ​   Agenda
    Tuesday, April 16 Attendee Code: 387830612  Agenda
    Tuesday, May 21 Attendee Code: 195499527   Agenda
    Tuesday, June 18 Attendee Code: 58313303​  Agenda
    Tuesday, July 16 Attendee Code: 65287557 Agenda
    Tuesday, August 20 Attendee Code: 587267471​ Agenda
    Tuesday, September 17 Attendee Code: 627274673​Agenda
    Tuesday, October 15 Attendee Code: 367977839 ​Agenda
    Tuesday, November 19 Attendee Code: 790441363 ​Agenda
    Tuesday, December 17