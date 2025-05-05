Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Trough Creek State Park

    Accessibility

    Trough Creek State Park offers a range of accessibility accommodations to ensure all visitors can enjoy its natural beauty and recreational opportunities. 

    Accessible Facilities and Features

    Accessible Camping Sites

    Site 23

    Site 23 is a rustic electric campsite with 50-amp service, a gravel back-in driveway that’s 53 feet long, and a maximum vehicle length of 30 feet. Domestic pets are allowed.

    Reserve Camping Site 23

    Site 26

    Site 26 is a rustic electric campsite with 50-amp service, a gravel back-in driveway that’s 68 feet long, and a maximum vehicle length of 40 feet. Domestic pets are allowed.

    Reserve Camping Site 26

    Accessible Lodging

    Cabin 1

    Cabin 1, a unique house, can accommodate up to 10 people. Visitors are reminded to bring their own linens, dishes, pots, and pans.

    Reserve Cabin 1

    Picnic Tables and Pavilions

    Pavilion 1

    Pavilion 1 can accommodate up to 80 people with 10 picnic tables.

    Reserve Pavilion 1

    Pavilion 4

    Pavilion 4 can accommodate up to 32 people with 4 picnic tables.

    Reserve Pavilion 4

    Pavilion 5

    Pavilion 5 can accommodate up to 48 people with 6 picnic tables.

    Reserve Pavilion 5

    Areas of the park provide accessible hunting. Terrace Mountain Trail is paved and can be accessed through the gate near the Ice Mine. Contact the park office for more information. 

    Several locations allow for ADA wildlife viewing.

     

    Park office

    Balanced Rock parking area

    Paradise Furnace and CCC Camp S-57 are both ADA accessible. 

    Park near Paradise Furance - this allows visitors to access the waysides and view the ruins of the furnace, as well as see the site of CCC Camp S-57.