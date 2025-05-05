Accessibility

Accessible Facilities and Features
Site 23
Site 23 is a rustic electric campsite with 50-amp service, a gravel back-in driveway that’s 53 feet long, and a maximum vehicle length of 30 feet. Domestic pets are allowed.Reserve Camping Site 23
Site 26
Site 26 is a rustic electric campsite with 50-amp service, a gravel back-in driveway that’s 68 feet long, and a maximum vehicle length of 40 feet. Domestic pets are allowed.Reserve Camping Site 26
Cabin 1
Cabin 1, a unique house, can accommodate up to 10 people. Visitors are reminded to bring their own linens, dishes, pots, and pans.Reserve Cabin 1
Areas of the park provide accessible hunting. Terrace Mountain Trail is paved and can be accessed through the gate near the Ice Mine. Contact the park office for more information.
Several locations allow for ADA wildlife viewing.
Park office
Balanced Rock parking area
Paradise Furnace and CCC Camp S-57 are both ADA accessible.
Park near Paradise Furance - this allows visitors to access the waysides and view the ruins of the furnace, as well as see the site of CCC Camp S-57.