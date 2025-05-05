Trail Definitions



Difficulty Ratings

Easiest -- For beginner trail users. Grade is gentle with few obstacles.

More Difficult -- For the majority of trail users. Grade is steeper and trails narrower with embedded rocks or roots on the trail surface.

Most Difficult -- For trail users with advanced skills. Grade is steep and provides a definite physical challenge. Routes may not be well marked. Elevation gain or loss is severe.

Trail Route Type

Loop -- Start and end at the same location and follow a single trail to form a loop.

Out-and-back -- Start and end at a trailhead and follow a single trail to an endpoint or specific point of interest, then return along the same route.

Point-to-point -- Trails are generally longer in distance and parks may often contain only a portion of the trail within their boundary. Hiker starts and ends in different locations, often requiring a shuttle.

Connector -- Begin and end in connection with another trail or trails but do not terminate at a trailhead.

Abbot Run Trail 0.35 mile | More difficult hiking | Out-and-back trail | White blazes

Recreations permitted: hiking

Trailhead amenities: none Beginning at the suspension bridge, this trail follows Abbot Run up out of Great Trough Creek Gorge past the trail to Balanced Rock to Old Forge Road.

Balanced Rock Trail 0.12 mile | More difficult hiking | Out-and-back trail | Green blazes

Recreations permitted: hiking

Trailhead amenities: benches This trail starts at Trough Creek Drive. It passes over Great Trough Creek via a suspension bridge then past beautiful Rainbow Falls. The trail ascends a flight of CCC-built stone steps overlooking Abbot Run and ends at the geologic wonder, Balanced Rock.



Boulder Trail 0.75 mile in the park, 1.05 miles total | More difficult hiking | Out-and-back trail | Red blazes

Recreations permitted: hiking

Trailhead amenities: none Starting at Ice Mine, the 1.05-mile Boulder Trail follows an old logging road up the mountain through an oak and hemlock forest and ends at the suspension bridge parking lot.

Brumbaugh Trail 0.1 mile in the park, 2.4 miles total | Most difficult hiking | Out-and-back trail | Orange blazes

Recreations permitted: hiking

Trailhead amenities: none Starting at Balanced Rock, this 2.4-mile trail rises and falls through spectacular forest scenery along the hillsides and ridges, including a beautiful view of Raystown Lake. This trail ends along Old Forge Road and Terrace Mountain Trail below the old park dam.

Cemetery Trail 0.28 mile | More difficult hiking | Out-and-back trail | Orange blazes

Recreations permitted: hiking

Trailhead amenities: none Starting at the Paradise Furnace ruins, this trail crosses a small stream on a wooden bridge then begins a moderate climb to the 18th century Paradise Furnace Cemetery.

Copperas Rock Trail 0.43 mile | More difficult hiking | Connector trail | Red blazes

Recreations permitted: hiking

Trailhead amenities: non-flush restrooms Starting along Trough Creek Drive at Copperas Rock, this trail climbs a fairly steep and rocky slope through oak and hemlock trees and ends on Ledges Trail. Hikers can make a 2.5-mile loop by following Ledges Trail to Abbot Run Trail, descending to Rainbow Falls and following Rhododendron Trail back to Copperas Rock Trail just above the parking lot.