Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Laurel Hill State Park

    Accessibility

    Laurel Hill State Park offers a range of accessibility accommodations to ensure all visitors can enjoy its natural beauty and recreational opportunities. 

    Accessible Facilities and Features

    Accessible Camping Sites

    Loop 098-171 - Site 130

    Site 130 in the 098–171 loop features a modern 50-amp electric hookup with a 41-foot paved back-in driveway, accommodating vehicles up to 35 feet.

    Reserve Camping Site 130

    Loop 098-171 - Site 131

    Site 131 in the 098–171 loop offers a modern 50-amp electric hookup with a 39-foot paved back-in driveway, suitable for vehicles up to 35 feet.

    Reserve Camping Site 131

    Loop 098-171 - Site 132

    Site 132 in the 098–171 loop features a modern 50-amp electric hookup with a 32-foot paved back-in driveway, accommodating vehicles up to 30 feet.

    Reserve Camping Site 132

    Accessible Lodging

    Copper Kettle Lodge

    The Copper Kettle Lodge sits on the waterfront at Laurel Hill State Park and can accommodate up to 8 people. Guests are reminded there is no cell coverage and no Wi-Fi at the lodge. Occupants should bring their own bed linens, pillows, towels, cooking equipment and utensils, camping gear, fan and personal amenities.

    Reserve Copper Kettle Lodge
    A dark brown wooden building held up by stone pillars features large glass windows and is surrounded by trees.

    Huffman Lodge

    Huffman Lodge can accommodate up to 14 people. Occupants should bring bed linens, pillows, towels, cooking equipment and utensils, camping gear, fan and personal amenities.

    Reserve Huffman Lodge

    Cottage Loop 1-5 - Cottage 1

    Cottage #1 can accommodate up to 5 guests with two single/double bunk beds. Visitors must bring their own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.

    Reserve Cottage #1

    Cottage Loop 1-5 - Cottage 2

    Cottage #2 can accommodate up to 5 guests with two single/double bunk beds. Visitors must bring their own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.

    Reserve Cottage #2

    Cottage Loop 1-5 - Cottage 3

    Cottage #3 can accommodate up to 5 guests with two single/double bunk beds. Visitors must bring their own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.

    Reserve Cottage #3

    Cottage Loop 1-5 - Cottage 4

    Cottage #4 can accommodate up to 5 guests with two single/double bunk beds. Visitors must bring their own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.

    Reserve Cottage #4

    Cottage Loop 1-5 - Cottage 5

    Cottage #5 can accommodate up to 5 guests with two single/double bunk beds. Visitors must bring their own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.

    Reserve Cottage #5
    A small wooden building with paved paths to access. The building is surrounded by trees and there is a fire pit out front.

    Cottage Loop 6-8 - Cottage 6

    Cottage #6 can accommodate up to 5 guests with two single/double bunk beds. Visitors must bring their own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.

    Reserve Cottage #6
    A small wooden building with paved paths to access. The building is surrounded by trees and there is a fire pit out front.

    Cottage Loop 6-8 - Cottage 7

    Cottage #7 can accommodate up to 5 guests with two single/double bunk beds. Visitors must bring their own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.

    Reserve Cottage #7
    A small wooden building with paved paths to access. The building is surrounded by trees and there is a fire pit out front.

    Cottage Loop 6-8 - Cottage 8

    Cottage #8 can accommodate up to 5 guests with two single/double bunk beds. Visitors must bring their own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.

    Reserve Cottage #8

    Picnic Tables and Pavilions

    Accessible Picnic Tables

    ADA accessible picnic tables can be found at the Old Mill area as well as the Beach area.

    Learn More

    Lake View Pavilion

    Located in Picnic Area 3, the Lakeview Pavilion can accommodate up to 50 people with 6 picnic tables.

    Reserve the Lakeview Pavilion

    White Oak Pavilion

    Located in Picnic Area 3, the White Oak Pavilion can accommodate up to 80 people.

    Reserve the White Oak Pavilion
    A wooden pavilion covering several picnic tables surrounded by the woods with parking close by

    Willis Pavilion

    Located in Picnic Area 3, the Willis Pavilion can accommodate up to 80 people with 11 picnic tables.

    Reserve the Willis Pavilion

    The ADA kayak launch is located in the beach area. 

    An ADAaccessible fishing pier is located near the Old Mill Area.

    Copper Kettle Trail

    1.25 miles  |  Easiest hiking  |  Out-and-back trail  |  Yellow blazes


    Recreations permitted: hiking, biking
    Trailhead amenities: modern restrooms, potable water, picnic tables

    This ADA accessible, crushed stone bike trail meanders along the western shoreline of Laurel Hill Lake. It connects Old Mill Picnic Area and the beach area, provides excellent fishing access, and allows you to explore the park while bicycling or walking.

    Areas of the park provide accessible hunting. Contact the park office for more information.

    A 1,200-foot sand beach is open from late-May to mid-September, 8:00 A.M. to sunset. 

    Maximum depth is five feet.

    The beach has an:

    • ADA accessible ramp to the lake
    • ADA accessible beach wheelchair
    • ADA accessible restroom

    Swim at your own risk. Please read and follow posted rules.

     

    An accessible amphitheater is located in the campground Loop and accessible via path.