Accessibility

Accessible Facilities and Features
Loop 098-171 - Site 130
Site 130 in the 098–171 loop features a modern 50-amp electric hookup with a 41-foot paved back-in driveway, accommodating vehicles up to 35 feet.Reserve Camping Site 130
Loop 098-171 - Site 131
Site 131 in the 098–171 loop offers a modern 50-amp electric hookup with a 39-foot paved back-in driveway, suitable for vehicles up to 35 feet.Reserve Camping Site 131
Loop 098-171 - Site 132
Site 132 in the 098–171 loop features a modern 50-amp electric hookup with a 32-foot paved back-in driveway, accommodating vehicles up to 30 feet.Reserve Camping Site 132
Copper Kettle Lodge
The Copper Kettle Lodge sits on the waterfront at Laurel Hill State Park and can accommodate up to 8 people. Guests are reminded there is no cell coverage and no Wi-Fi at the lodge. Occupants should bring their own bed linens, pillows, towels, cooking equipment and utensils, camping gear, fan and personal amenities.Reserve Copper Kettle Lodge
Huffman Lodge
Huffman Lodge can accommodate up to 14 people. Occupants should bring bed linens, pillows, towels, cooking equipment and utensils, camping gear, fan and personal amenities.Reserve Huffman Lodge
Cottage Loop 1-5 - Cottage 1
Cottage #1 can accommodate up to 5 guests with two single/double bunk beds. Visitors must bring their own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.Reserve Cottage #1
Cottage Loop 1-5 - Cottage 2
Cottage Loop 1-5 - Cottage 3
Cottage Loop 1-5 - Cottage 4
Cottage Loop 1-5 - Cottage 5
Cottage Loop 6-8 - Cottage 6
Cottage Loop 6-8 - Cottage 7
Cottage Loop 6-8 - Cottage 8
Accessible Picnic Tables
ADA accessible picnic tables can be found at the Old Mill area as well as the Beach area.Learn More
Lake View Pavilion
Located in Picnic Area 3, the Lakeview Pavilion can accommodate up to 50 people with 6 picnic tables.Reserve the Lakeview Pavilion
White Oak Pavilion
Located in Picnic Area 3, the White Oak Pavilion can accommodate up to 80 people.Reserve the White Oak Pavilion
Willis Pavilion
Located in Picnic Area 3, the Willis Pavilion can accommodate up to 80 people with 11 picnic tables.Reserve the Willis Pavilion
The ADA kayak launch is located in the beach area.
An ADAaccessible fishing pier is located near the Old Mill Area.
Copper Kettle Trail
1.25 miles | Easiest hiking | Out-and-back trail | Yellow blazes
Recreations permitted: hiking, biking
Trailhead amenities: modern restrooms, potable water, picnic tables
This ADA accessible, crushed stone bike trail meanders along the western shoreline of Laurel Hill Lake. It connects Old Mill Picnic Area and the beach area, provides excellent fishing access, and allows you to explore the park while bicycling or walking.
Areas of the park provide accessible hunting. Contact the park office for more information.
A 1,200-foot sand beach is open from late-May to mid-September, 8:00 A.M. to sunset.
Maximum depth is five feet.
The beach has an:
- ADA accessible ramp to the lake
- ADA accessible beach wheelchair
- ADA accessible restroom
Swim at your own risk. Please read and follow posted rules.
An accessible amphitheater is located in the campground Loop and accessible via path.