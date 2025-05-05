Tucked away in a secluded area of Laurel Hill State Park, Hufman Lodge is modern yet retains rustic charm. The large fireplace, cathedral ceiling, and large, private deck overlooking the park and the Laurel Highlands make the lodge cozy and spectacular.



The lodge is well equipped for the winter recreation season, including ski and snowboard racks, and glove and boot dryers.

The two-story lodge has five bedrooms, which sleep 14 guests in four double beds, three sets of single bunk beds, and a king bed.

The lodge has three bathrooms (two full, one three-quarters), one and one-half kitchens, recreation room, and laundry.

Amenities

Two refrigerators

Fireplace

Clothes washer and dryer

Coffee pot

Microwave

Toaster

Blender

Dishwasher

Dishes and cups

Silverware and knives

Pots and pans

Can opener

Boot dryer

Mop and bucket

Broom and dustpan

Four picnic tables

Toilet paper

Limited firewood

Charcoal grill

Alcoholic beverages are permitted in this overnight facility and associated curtilage only. Alcohol possession and consumption is restricted to the holder of the reservation permit and invited guests age 21 and older.

Responsible and legal alcohol consumption is required, and violations are grounds for removal from the state park without refund.

Note that alcohol possession and consumption in all other overnight facilities and all other areas of state parks is prohibited.

This accommodation is ADA accessible.