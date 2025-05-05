Camping
Season: Mid-April through mid-October
Sites: 262
Hookups: 149 sites with electric; some full-hookup sites (sewer, water, electricity)
Amenities:
- Warm showers
- Flush restrooms
- Drinking water
- Sanitary dump station
ADA Accessible: Six campsites
Occupancy Limits: One family unit (persons living under one household) or one non-family unit limited to five persons, including one responsible individual 18 years of age or older.
Maximum Camping Period: 14 consecutive nights
Pets: Allowed on designated sites. Please follow all pet camping rules.
Free Camping for Campground Hosts
Laurel Hill State Park has two campground host positions available each season. The host sites include 30-amp electric service and water and sewer hookup.
Hosts are required to assist park personnel for 40 hours per week with a two-week minimum stay.
If you’re interested in becoming a campground host, contact the park office for more information and to check availability.
Lodging Options
Lodging facilities can be reserved up to 11 months in advance or as little as three days before the day of arrival. For reservations two days or less in advance, call Laurel Hill State Park office at 814-445-7725 between the hours of 8:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M. (office closed weekends from Labor Day to Memorial Day).
Check-in time begins at 3:00 P.M. (If scheduled to arrive after 4:00 P.M., renters must contact the park office to arrange key acquisition.)
Check-out is 10:00 A.M. the day of departure.
Tucked away in a secluded area of Laurel Hill State Park, Hufman Lodge is modern yet retains rustic charm. The large fireplace, cathedral ceiling, and large, private deck overlooking the park and the Laurel Highlands make the lodge cozy and spectacular.
The lodge is well equipped for the winter recreation season, including ski and snowboard racks, and glove and boot dryers.
The two-story lodge has five bedrooms, which sleep 14 guests in four double beds, three sets of single bunk beds, and a king bed.
The lodge has three bathrooms (two full, one three-quarters), one and one-half kitchens, recreation room, and laundry.
Amenities
- Two refrigerators
- Fireplace
- Clothes washer and dryer
- Coffee pot
- Microwave
- Toaster
- Blender
- Dishwasher
- Dishes and cups
- Silverware and knives
- Pots and pans
- Can opener
- Boot dryer
- Mop and bucket
- Broom and dustpan
- Four picnic tables
- Toilet paper
- Limited firewood
- Charcoal grill
Alcoholic beverages are permitted in this overnight facility and associated curtilage only. Alcohol possession and consumption is restricted to the holder of the reservation permit and invited guests age 21 and older.
Responsible and legal alcohol consumption is required, and violations are grounds for removal from the state park without refund.
Note that alcohol possession and consumption in all other overnight facilities and all other areas of state parks is prohibited.
This accommodation is ADA accessible.
Situated minutes from Seven Springs, Hidden Valley, and the Great Allegheny Passage, the ADA accessible Copper Kettle Lodge provides year round opportunities for recreation and relaxation.
This modern cabin sleeps eight and provides all the comforts and amenities the mountain has to offer.
Three bedrooms, one bathroom, full kitchen, living room, dining room, rec room, and the large great room offer plenty of space.
Guests must provide their own linens.
Amenities
- Refrigerator
- Two wood burners
- Clothes washer and dryer
- Coffee pot
- Microwave
- Toaster
- Blender
- Dishwasher
- Dishes and cups
- Silverware and knives
- Pots and pans
- Can opener
- Broom and dustpan
- Three picnic tables
- Toilet paper
- Limited firewood
- Charcoal grill
Alcoholic beverages are permitted in this overnight facility and associated curtilage only. Alcohol possession and consumption is restricted to the holder of the reservation permit and invited guests age 21 and older.
Responsible and legal alcohol consumption is required, and violations are grounds for removal from the state park without refund.
Note that alcohol possession and consumption in all other overnight facilities and all other areas of state parks is prohibited.
This accommodation is ADA accessible.
Eight cottages near the campground sleep five people in either single bunks or double/single bunks, and have:
- Wooden floors and walls
- Windows
- Screened porch
- Picnic table
- Fire ring
- Electric heat, lights, and outlets
ADA accessible accommodations are available.
Please make your visit safe and enjoyable. Obey all posted rules and regulations, and respect fellow visitors and the resources of the park:
- Alcoholic beverages are prohibited, except for Hufman Lodge and Copper Kettle Lodge.
- Pets are prohibited in lodge.
- Do your part to keep wildlife wild. Enjoy wildlife from a safe distance. Do not feed or approach wild animals.
- Prevent forest fires by using appropriate facilities and properly disposing of hot coals. Do not leave a fire unattended.
- Quiet hours are 9:00 P.M. - 8:00 A.M.
- Cutting any live vegetation is prohibited.
- Smoking inside the facilities is prohibited.
Damages and Renter’s Responsibilities
Lodging facilities must be left in the condition they were found.
Renters are responsible for properly disposing of refuse.
Renters will be financially responsible for any damages incurred including broken or missing items, carvings, or graffiti.
Don’t forget to bring:
- Bed linens
- Soap and shampoo
- Towels
- Dishwashing detergent
- Laundry detergent
- Pillows and blankets
- Food and drinks
- Condiments
- Radio
- Cell phone
- TV with antenna
- Ax
- Charcoal and lighter fluid
- Extra firewood
- Matches
- First aid kit
- Hot pads
- Lawn chairs
For Organized Groups
Qualified, organized adult and youth groups day use the 120-person capacity area. This area is open year round. Limited facilities include vault toilets, drinking water, fire rings, and picnic tables. Reservations are required.
Youth groups must have one adult leader for each 10 youths. Trailers are prohibited. Fires can only be made in designated locations. Standing timber cannot be cut.
Large, cabin camps are available for nonprofit organized youth and adult groups from the first Friday in June to September 30.
Facilities include flush toilets, central shower house, large dining hall and kitchen, plus small cabins for campers.
Applications are only available at the park office.