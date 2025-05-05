A 1,200-foot sand beach is open from late-May to Labor Day, 8:00 A.M. to sunset.



Maximum depth is five feet.

♿ The beach has an:

ADA accessible ramp to the lake

ADA accessible beach wheelchair

ADA accessible restroom

A food concession is available from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

Swim at your own risk.

Please read and follow posted rules.

Swimming is only permitted within the designated buoy areas.

Smoke-Free Beach

Smoking is prohibited on the beach and in the swimming area.

For visitors who smoke and still want to use the beach, designated areas adjacent to the beach are provided. The restriction includes: